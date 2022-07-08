ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in Harlem amid troubled appointment website launch

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPytK_0gYiYeFT00

A temporary clinic for the monkeypox vaccine opened in Harlem today.

This comes after the launch of the vaccine appointment website, which went through some technical difficulties, according to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

As of July 6, the city says that vaccination appointments are all booked up. However, New Yorkers can expect an update when more appointments are available early next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Monkeypox#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News 12

Officials: 3 people hurt in shooting at The Mansion at Glen Cove

Three people were shot during a pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove on Sunday night. Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck confirmed the incident to News 12 Long Island. Police say shots rang out just after 5 p.m. at the event that was hosted by Starlets NY, a Queens-based gentleman's club.
GLEN COVE, NY
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy