Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in Harlem amid troubled appointment website launch
A temporary clinic for the monkeypox vaccine opened in Harlem today.
This comes after the launch of the vaccine appointment website, which went through some technical difficulties, according to New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.
As of July 6, the city says that vaccination appointments are all booked up. However, New Yorkers can expect an update when more appointments are available early next week.
