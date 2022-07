SUBMITTED PHOTO The Grays Harbor Crushers 10U softball team placed second in the USSSA State Championships after a 11-2 loss to Federal Way on June 19 in Olympia. The Crushers battled their way out of the loser’s bracket to reach the C-level final. Pictured are (front row, from left): Haddie Anderson, Annika Gaddis, Addison Williamsen, Leah Adams and Roxie Thornton. Middle row: Marisol Servellon, Piper Brule, Lexi Wilson, Gloria Diaz, Alora Raines, Thea Brown and Madison Bromley. Back row: Coaches Todd Wilson, Amber Adams and Adam Williamsen

The Grays Harbor Crushers 10U softball team placed second in the United State Specialty Sports Association State Championships on June 19 in Olympia.

The Crushers played six games in the tournament and had to battle back from the loser’s bracket to reach the C-level final, falling 11-2 to the Federal Way Knights in the title game to place second in the state.