Louisville men's basketball's Mike James savors small steps and big leaps in injury return

Mike James has been dunking since junior high, so on the surface this one didn’t seem so special.

Back to the basket, just outside the block/charge semicircle. Three dribbles. A turn, a step toward the rim. Jump off two feet; finish with two hands.

Nothing flashy for the 6-foot-6 James. But the Louisville guard posted it to his social media accounts in May.

He savored it then. Still does.

It was James’ first dunk in seven months, the first time he got up and threw down since an Achilles injury in practice last October cost him his freshman season with U of L.

“It felt the same as my first (dunk),” James told The Courier Journal last week. “The amazement, it felt like I was a little kid. Felt like I was back in sixth grade again. I was like, 'Yo I just dunked!’ It was great.”

Mark your calendar:Here's everything we know about the 2022-23 Louisville men's basketball schedule

James still is working his way back to full strength after sitting out the season. He’s “getting healthier each month, each week,” he said, but still hasn’t been cleared for full contact. He’s hoping that happens in August.

For now, he’s rehabbing, getting stronger. He’s working out on the court but not participating in pickup games.

And he’s looking ahead to bigger and better things than a practice-court dunk.

A four-star recruit and top-100 player in the high school class of 2021, James is the sort of player Louisville lacked last season, an athletic wing with prototypical size. And though he’s yet to log a college minute, he hopes to still fill a need this season.

The Cardinals bring back key frontcourt pieces in Sydney Curry, Jae’Lyn Withers and Roosevelt Wheeler and have added Tennessee transfer Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, once a five-star prep power forward.

But the backcourt was a sore spot in Louisville’s 13-19 season, and only point guard El Ellis returns among the top four guards in minutes played. The only true guard the Cards have added so far this offseason is walk-on Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P and a transfer from Tennessee State by way of Xavier.

More on Hercy Miller:For Master P's son Hercy Miller, Louisville basketball offers return to 'a second home'

That means there are significant backcourt minutes and a shortage of players to fill them.

James is “sure we’ll be adding another guard to the backcourt” before the season starts, he said. But he’s confident he can play a key role there.

Though he’s built like a big wing, James considers shooting guard his natural position.

“I'm a two, but I can play the three,” James said. "I can rotate. I can guard bigs, I can guard guards. We're very flexible, and that's what I think people don't understand about our team now.”

Freshman swingman Kamari Lands can defend guards and big forwards, James said. Same goes for freshman Devin Ree, who stands 6-8 but whom James said is a guard.

James understands’ fans concerns about Louisville’s backcourt.

He just doesn’t share them.

“We got guards,” he said. “Everybody’s flexible. Everybody’s rotational.”

James intends to be in the backcourt mix.

There’s some work ahead and some catching up to do. James has been limited this summer, and it’s pained him to watch from the sidelines while his teammates work out and play pickup games, including some with NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Bam Adebayo.

Crossing enemy lines:Kenny Payne brings Bam Adebayo to Louisville practice. U of L fans, Donovan Mitchell react

“It sucks for me because I can't play,” James said. “They’ve been playing, and I haven't been cleared for contact, so I can't play against them. But last year, you would have never seen this. Donovan hopping into our workouts, playing with us, you would have never seen it. Just having these pros around is just a blessing. You get to pick their brains and learn from them to see how pros work, see how pros play. It's crazy.”

James chalks up the pro presence to first-year head coach Kenny Payne, a former Louisville player and longtime Kentucky assistant who came home to his alma mater after a two-season stint as an assistant with the New York Knicks.

Adebayo played at Kentucky for Payne, and he’s among a host of NBA players who played in Lexington but have maintained close ties to the new coach at Louisville.

“Just to have a Kentucky guy come into the gym and play with us, like, you just see the relationship Kenny has with his players,” James said. “I don't think it's about whether it's the UK-U of L rivalry, it's all about relationships. (Adebayo) has that relationship with his coach that he can come to the rival school and play.”

More Louisville basketball:'He can be an inspiration': What Kenny Payne's hire means to Louisville's Black community

James is looking forward to building a bond with Payne — and to getting back on the floor in full capacity.

Until then, he’s putting in the work he can.

And dunking every chance he gets.

“For me to dunk again — something basic as dunking that I’ve been doing since the sixth grade — was amazing,” James said. “I’ve just been dunking ever since. Every time I go in the gym. I've just been dunking. You don’t think about how much you miss something like that until it’s taken away from you. So it’s been a blessing.”