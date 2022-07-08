Popular Mediterranean restaurant near University of Louisville closes

Maira Mediterranean Restaurant near the University of Louisville campus has closed, citing a redevelopment project for the plaza as the reason. Its last day of operation was June 30.

The restaurant at 1907-C S. Fourth St. operated in the Cardinal Center for five years, next to Insomnia Cookies.

The restaurant was popular with University of Louisville students and in March was named the best Mediterranean restaurant in the state by Yelp. Maira's windows are blocked with brown paper and a small sign announcing the closure.

"It is with much sadness that we are announcing our closure due to upcoming redevelopment project of this building," the message read. "Our last day of business will be June 30, 2022. This was a difficult decision, and we want to express our gratitude to all of our loyal customers for your patronage over the last five years. Maira Mediterranean Grill would not have thrived without you."

Last June, a project was discussed to develop a Target retail store, restaurant and sizable Marriott hotel in the plaza. The parcel of land is owned partly by the University of Louisville and partly by Cardinal Center LLC. It is unclear where the project stands.

Assistant Breaking News Editor Lucas Aulbach contributed to this report. Features reporter Dahlia Ghabour covers food, dining trends and restaurants in the Louisville area.