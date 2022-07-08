ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Going for Gold: Million Dollar Food-A-Thon TODAY to Benefit Grace Community Food Pantry

By admin
flaglernewsweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop by the Flagler Broadcasting Studios and make your...

www.flaglernewsweekly.com

Comments / 0

flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach Announces Veterans Park Fountain Design Contest

~ The City of Flagler Beach needs your help in designing a new fountain for Veterans Park. Submittals should include the following;. 3. Background Concept for the piece- Answer “How does your proposal (Water Fountain/Water feature) Honor and/or pay tribute to Veterans?”. 500 words or less. 4. Physical Description...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond MainStreet hosts fifth-annual 'Christmas in July'

Santa Claus is coming to town for the fifth-annual Ormond Beach MainStreet “Christmas in July,” a locally powered shopping and dining event. Join us in the Historic Ormond Beach District — along Granada Boulevard from A1A to Orchard Street — on Saturday, July 23, from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Santa will be joined by Mrs. Claus for the very first time this year, spreading cheer at participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCJB

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show. All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event. Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends...
OCALA, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Workshop Meeting on Tuesday, July 12

City Council Workshop Meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m. Topics include Special Events Overview, Florida Park Drive Medians Project, Regional Racquet Center (GMP), General Fund Budget and TRIM Rate Options. Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business....
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Kaleigh Rickard, Smart Guard Shutters

Hurricane season is upon us and Kaleigh and Richard Rickard, owners of Smart Guard Shutters, are helping residents prepare ahead of time. As this week’s Big Five guest, Kaleigh shares how they got started in this thriving industry. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Charles Hanger

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Charles Hanger served in Vietnam as a combat medic. He was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart Medal. Among his other military awards, Hanger received the Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters. Hanger and his wife, Jennifer, have been residents of Palm Coast since 1980. Hanger is ardently dedicated to veterans causes and is a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 86, where he is a service officer. He is also the founder and president of Brave-Aid, Inc., a not-for-profit charity that serves needy veterans. Hanger is also a member of the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council, where he provides guidance on veterans issues in the county.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
House Digest

You Can Stay In A Retro Florida Airbnb That's Actually A Converted Airplane Hangar

If you've ever wanted to stay in an airplane hangar, you're in luck. Danville Inn gives guests the chance to spend a vacation in an airplane hangar-turned-Airbnb. The 3000-square-foot hangar was converted into a tiny town, known as Downtown Danville. The design is similar to that of a 1940s small town, according to LATF USA. The owners, Dan Shaw and his wife, Deborah, designed their private airplane hangar as a guest house, but with a twist.
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

Ormond Beach group continues protests

A small but passionate and enthusiastic group of protestors stood at the base of the Granada Bridge on a hot and steamy afternoon in Ormond Beach on June 29. The group, Ormond Neighbors United, is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights movement that started in 2020. The group has been holding protests at the bridge regularly on Wednesdays since 2020.
click orlando

Florida man issued $3,500 after 2 years of disqualifying for jobless benefits

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Eric Reyes could be the face of frustrated unemployment claimants across the state of Florida. The Winter Park man was unemployed in 2021 and 2022 for a total of 10 weeks, yet he never received a single payment between jobs because, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity, his requests were “disqualified.”
WINTER PARK, FL
daytonatimes.com

The Chelsey Williams family reunite in Daytona Beach

Families are eager to gather in person after two years of cancelled reunions and large gatherings because of the pandemic. Daytona, with its world-famous beach, is a popular spot for families to reunite and reminisce. The Second Annual Chelsey Williams Family Reunion was held June 24-26 in Daytona Beach. More than 85 family members from around the country attended. The weekend included plenty of activities for the young and young at heart.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

New Smyrna Beach medical practice focuses on veterans

President Abraham Lincoln set the standard for veteran care when he said, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”. The quote was from his second inaugural address in 1865. One hundred and fifty-seven years after Mr. Lincoln mentioned veterans’...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Two Poison-Peddlers “Donate” their Cars to FCSO – 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Going to Auction

Two felons recently arrested on various narcotics charges have “donated” two cars to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). A 2019 Nissan Maxima, seized in April, was operated by a career criminal who was found with trafficking amounts of Fentanyl. This car was seized under Florida law and is now being used in the FCSO fleet. In another recent forfeiture, a 2003 Corvette 50th Anniversary Edition was seized when another driver was found to have trafficking amounts of Fentanyl.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Properties of The Villages sales representative to lose license in golf cart DUI

A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.
THE VILLAGES, FL

