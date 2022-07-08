ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Sartell mother thrilled about all-inclusive playground

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-inclusive playground at Lions Community Park in Sartell will be welcomed not just by children with physical challenges but by their parents, their grandparents, their friends and their caregivers. That’s the opinion of Cari L. Hansen whose 8-year-old son, Daniel, loves that park but who has difficulty accessing...

thenewsleaders.com

thenewsleaders.com

New middle school principal selected

Angela Safran will be the new Sartell Middle School principal, the district announced recently. Safran was the Holdingford secondary school principal serving grades seven through 12 and the district assessment coordinator since 2018. Prior to 2018, she taught language arts and college-in-the-schools writing and literature at Holdingford. She began her...
SARTELL, MN
fox9.com

Monticello Middle School student discovers talent for painting

MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A seventh-grader at Monticello Middle School started a new business after discovering a talent and passion for painting during the pandemic. Roseangel Verrett found her happy place through painting. At just 12 years old, she owns Roseangel Arts and has become a one-of-a-kind artist. She...
MONTICELLO, MN
willmarradio.com

Slim Chickens restaurant coming to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council has allowed land to be rezoned in the Uptown Willmar Mall parking lot to make way for a new restaurant. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rezoning was necessary because the new Slim Chickens restaurant will have a drive-up window... Your browser does not...
WILLMAR, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 3, 2022. June 27th: Joshua Thomas Moist, 38 of Waverly was arrested in Howard Lake - Wright Co. warrant - Disorderly Conduct; Tyler James Schroeder, 27 of Litchfield was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance; Alex James Tahedl, 33 of Waite Park was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance; Crystal Anne Wood-Krugerud, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
point2homes.com

510 Groveland Avenue 516, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55403

Designed in 1927 as the premier residence at 510 Groveland for a prominent Chicago family, Apartment 516features an original floor plan in this historic Mpls landmark. Its exquisite details include importedAfrican wood paneling, original tile wainscoting, parquet flooring & a working fireplace w/ originalmarble. The eat-in kitchen features new Big Chill retro appliances, a reverse osmosis water system & ahousekeepers entrance. The large master includes an ensuite full bath, updated plumbing & fixtures & abright dressing room. The guest bed features an ensuite bathroom with updated plumbing, a walk-in closetand it’s own separate entrance. There’s an additional walk-in storage closet & a lower-level storagespace. Further luxuries include: 24 hour desk concierge service, heated parking and exercise room. Atruly unique opportunity to own an incomparable vintage chic masterpiece! Award winning restaurant, P.S.Steak is located right downstairs in the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Sauk Rapids Council To Discuss Tearing Down Home

(KNSI) – Adding to park space and road improvements downtown are on the agenda for Monday’s Sauk Rapids City Council meeting. Administrator Ross Olson says the city has made it a priority to buy back land along the Mississippi River. The home that is under discussion Monday for demolition is in the 1300 block of River Avenue North. The lot and small home recently reverted to the city per an agreement with the former owner.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
FOX 21 Online

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota’s lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
insideradio.com

After Lightning Strike, A Pair Of Minnesota Stations Are Operating At Reduced Power.

A pair of Minnesota stations owned by Hubbard Radio continue to operate at reduced power after an antenna was struck by lightning over Memorial Day weekend. AC WJJY (106.7) Brainerd and country “B93.3” KBLB Nisswa are temporarily broadcasting from a 100-foot tower from the company’s Baxter offices after the primary antenna for the two stations, which is 400 feet tall and sits on top of a hill, was hit by lightning.
BRAINERD, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body found along shore of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
kvsc.org

Man Injured After Collision North of St. Wendel in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash north of St. Wendel on July 7 injured a 21-year-old man. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 in Brockway Township. Responding authorities learned that 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was driving westbound on County Road 5 when he did not stop at a stop sign and collided with a truck being driven by 21-year-old Ethan Henna of Oak Park.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

18-Year-Old Travels to Meet Girl He Thought was 17-Years-Old

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake police department is reminding parents to stay informed on who their kids are talking to online. Over the weekend Big Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at a home. Officers say the homeowner called the police because an 18-year-old...
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN

