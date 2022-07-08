Sartell mother thrilled about all-inclusive playground

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.

ROBBINSDALE, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO