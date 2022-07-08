Area briefs include final exams at UGA, back to school preps in Oconee Co

uga arch

Today is a day for final exams at UGA: University of Georgia students who took Summer Short Session One classes are taking their tests. The University’s fall classes start on August 17.

The Oconee County School District sets August 1 as the date for this year’s Meet the Teacher sessions: parents can spend time with teachers two days before the August 3 start of the new school year in Oconee County.

The city of Monroe gets a $2.1 million grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Monroe will use the money for work on a city park project.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Thursday fire: one person died in a mobile home fire in Gainesville.

