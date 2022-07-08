ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mayor London Breed Announces of Brooke Jenkins as San Francisco District Attorney

By Evan Symon
californiaglobe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Mayor London Breed selected former SF assistant DA Brooke Jenkins, a noted critic of recalled DA Chesa Boudin, as the next District Attorney of San Francisco on Thursday. Jenkins, a black/Latina UC Berkeley graduate with a law degree from the University of Chicago, is only 40 years...

californiaglobe.com

SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero Debuts Renovations

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco At Embarcadero debuts its newly renovated 127 guest rooms and 28 suites, lobby, and fitness centre, as well as its private Terrace Suites and reopening of the 40th floor open-air terrace, The Overlook. Primely located atop a 48-storey landmark building, Four Seasons Embarcadero offers unparalleled,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco restaurants threatened by scammers leaving negative reviews

SAN FRANCISCO - A growing number of San Francisco restaurant owners are saying they are losing business to online scammers. The restaurant owners said they are receiving emails from scammers threatening to post negative reviews online unless they receive a fee, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Some targeted restaurants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Council Rejects Measure for Voters to Weigh in on Billion-dollar Tax-Funded Infrastructure Expenditure

In a meeting this week that dragged on for more than 12 hours, Oakland City Councilmembers decisively turned down a proposal to place a measure on the November ballot to allow voters to weigh in on whether they want over a billion of their tax dollars spent on infrastructure for private luxury development and baseball stadium on public land at the Port of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area housing market ‘normalizing’ but prices remain high

After two years of soaring home prices, the Bay Area housing market may have entered a cooling phase as rising mortgage rates put a squeeze on buyers. But that doesn’t mean home values are suddenly falling back to Earth. Far from it. The median price of existing single-family houses in the region hit a record $1.36 million in May, a 13% increase from the same month last year, according to the latest data from real estate analytics firm CoreLogic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Attorneys#Mayor#Politics Local#The University Of Chicago
The Bold Italic

San Francisco Really Needs to Get Serious About the Future of Its Downtown

The recent Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhood for an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover from the pandemic. But despite being a dynasty, the Warriors can’t provide downtown a parade every week. Instead, the parade only underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide relief for our downtown core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lassen County News

A rare San Francisco conservative offers ‘a letter to progressives’

During these turbulent times, individual and governmental decisions are being made that likely will have a ripple effect for decades to come. Just in time, a new book offers a much-needed reminder that the timeless principles of economics are essential to the preservation of American democracy. Entrepreneur, investor and lifelong...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
postnewsgroup.com

Isaiah Saucer’s Achievements Prove Something Good Can Come out of Richmond

From birth, it appeared that Richmond native Isaiah Daniel Saucer was on a journey destined for excellence and achievement. He showed musical talent playing drums at age 2 and demonstrated athletic prowess and academic excellence once he started school, culminating in receiving a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Marketing on May 20, 2022. In his entire academic life, he never made less than an ‘A’ in any of his subjects or classes.
RICHMOND, CA
point2homes.com

3527 72nd, Oakland, Alameda County, CA, 94605

Listed by Ya Hsuan Yuan with eXp Realty of California. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Ya Hsuan Yuan - 510-214-6442 - California dreaming! This charming bungalow is located in the lovely neighborhood of Eastmont. 3572 72nd Ave is flooded with natural light and is the perfect starter home! The home has been loved over the years and well maintained w/ dual pane windows, new roof, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Don’t miss the fun outdoor bath! Think big w/ ADU potential via bonus space behind the garage and make use of the sizeable storage shed. Grow and play in the huge backyard and maybe start an urban farm! With the 5040 sq ft lot, your options are endless! Close to DT Oakland, 580 + 13, Oakland Zoo and Oakland’s amazing hiking trails.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bastille Day Festival in SF this Saturday

(KRON)- This Saturday is the Bastille Day Festival at the Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco. This will be the fourth year of the Bastille Day festival in San Francisco and the first one back since COVID-19. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

A home for Cambodian cuisine pops up in San Bruno

On weekends, a banner unfurls from the awning at San Bruno’s Pho de Nguyen and advertises Sitha Yim’s “authentic Khmer food.” In a time when pop-ups attract tens of thousands of social media followers and boxes of poppy seed bagels and black sesame egg tarts sell out months in advance, temporary restaurants seem trendy and glamorous, opportunities for chefs to cook with unrestrained creativity and without the headaches of managing payrolls and increasing rents.
SAN BRUNO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

