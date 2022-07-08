Mayor London Breed Announces of Brooke Jenkins as San Francisco District Attorney

Listed by Ya Hsuan Yuan with eXp Realty of California. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Ya Hsuan Yuan - 510-214-6442 - California dreaming! This charming bungalow is located in the lovely neighborhood of Eastmont. 3572 72nd Ave is flooded with natural light and is the perfect starter home! The home has been loved over the years and well maintained w/ dual pane windows, new roof, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Don’t miss the fun outdoor bath! Think big w/ ADU potential via bonus space behind the garage and make use of the sizeable storage shed. Grow and play in the huge backyard and maybe start an urban farm! With the 5040 sq ft lot, your options are endless! Close to DT Oakland, 580 + 13, Oakland Zoo and Oakland’s amazing hiking trails.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO