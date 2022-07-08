ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Top GPA at UGA? Cross Country

By Karra Logan, UGA Sports Communications
 3 days ago
Fourteen University of Georgia sports teams earned a semester team grade point average of over 3.0 for the Spring 2022. The UGA men’s and women’s cross country teams earned the highest GPA among all sports throughout the semester.

The men’s cross country team earned a 3.33 GPA, followed by men’s track and field with a 3.15, and golf with a 3.12.

In women’s sports, the cross country team combined for a 3.62 semester GPA ahead of tennis (3.48), and swimming and diving (3.46).

