ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

CHARLES REYNOLDS: Leopard plants unusual groundcovers

By Charles Reynolds
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8KL1_0gYiTyGS00

Cold-hardy Asian plants used for groundcovers, especially in shade, bring to mind mondo grass, Liriope and dwarf jessamine. These wonderful species have been used for a long time — some for over a century. But other, very different plants are gradually replacing them in our landscapes, contributing wholly new shapes, textures and colors.

One of the best and most unusual is leopard plant (Farfugium japonica), available in a range of varieties. A distinctive species that grows up to 2 feet tall in shade, it features large, leathery, almost-circular leaves that are generally 6 to 10 inches across and resemble lily pads. Some varieties, however, can grow 16 inches wide and are jokingly called ‘’tractor seats.’’

Fully cold hardy and evergreen, leopard plants produce abundant clusters of daisy-like blossoms in autumn and winter. But these tall groundcovers would be striking even if they didn’t flower, because each glossy, pleated leaf spirals on its stem to form what looks like an overturned bowl. Included among varieties often found online are kinds with white or yellow markings — hence the ‘’leopard’’ name — as well as plants with leaves that boast frilly margins. Provide moist, mulched, organically enriched sites in shade. Propagate by dividing plants in spring.

Red Dragon is another tall flowering groundcover for shade in Central Florida. It’s a 2-foot-tall Chinese species (Persicaria microcephala) with spearhead-shaped leaves that flaunt green, red and silver colors, each presented in a triangular pattern. Native to China, Red Dragon is a clumping plant that’s at home in sun in cooler climes but demands dappled light here. Although plants are moderately cold hardy in the Deep South, hard freezes can cut plants to the ground — but recovery is rapid. In fact, some gardeners recommend mowing down plants in late winter to spur fresh spring growth.

In addition to its attractively variegated leaves and bright-red stems, Red Dragon produces loose sprays of small white flowers in summer and autumn. A sterile variety, this plant isn’t considered invasive: It spreads by rooting along recumbent stems, a habit obviously desirable for a groundcover. Provide organically enriched sites for this interesting perennial. Incidentally, don’t expect your Red Dragons to flaunt leaves as vividly marked as you might see in a catalog or online. Our shade-grown plants’ colors are generally muted. Propagate with warm-season divisions. Plants, often listed as Red Dragon knotweed, are available.

Charles Reynolds, a Winter Haven resident, has an associate’s degree in horticulture and is a member of Garden Writers Association of America. He can be reached at ballroom16@ aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

10 Drought-Resistant Flowers Perfect For Hanging Baskets

Hanging baskets have a mystic charm about them, especially with pendulous and creeping plants spilling over. Including hanging basket flowers is a great idea to bring in color and texture to your home. However, decorating a spot in your patio or garden that gets too much sunlight poses a challenge for most homeowners. A spot that experience over eight hours of scorching heat from the sun is not ideal for every plant. You need to be selective about the type of plant that you choose and know whether they will thrive in your region depending on the USDA hardiness of that zone via the Agricultural Research Service.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

This A-shaped cabin with a lakeview is a self-sustaining, climate-smart greenhouse villa

Sweden is one of those countries always found on the best countries to live in lists in terms of overall quality of life. We also see a lot of travel videos and lists featuring its tourist spots, mountains, lakes, etc. If you dream of living there someday, surrounded by nature and living sustainably, it is not that improbable if you have the means and the opportunity to do so. A company called Naturvillan creates such homes in the country and their latest one is an A-frame, sustainable greenhouse in the middle of the mountains.
HOME & GARDEN
AFP

With great care, Yesenia Lacayo transfers a tiny frog from a leaf, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, some water, and enough room to jump.

With great care, Yesenia Talavera transfers a tiny frog from a plant, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, a moist sponge, and some room to jump. They are deposited in containers with breathing holes -- the boas into cloth sacks -- before being packed in wooden crates marked "Live Animals" as an environment ministry inspector looks on.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Family Handyman

Are Mums Perennials?

Mums are probably the one fall flower that everyone recognizes. Their arrival in the garden center is also a sure sign we’re on the downward slope of the growing season. Yes, most mums are perennial flowers. Those mums that look like well-manicured mounds of foliage and flowers at garden centers are perennial flowers, generally best in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 5 to 9. These plants are usually referred to as hardy mums or garden mums.
GARDENING
Mic

These genius things under $35 make your backyard & patio so much nicer

Spending time outdoors has lots of benefits, like increasing vitamin D levels and even just elevating your mood. It makes sense, then, that being out in nature is a big priority for some. To make the most of your time outdoors, investing a bit of effort in your backyard or patio can make a huge difference.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopard#Native Plant#Groundcover#Asian#Chinese
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Lackluster Space Transforms into a Dream Kitchen, Thanks to the “IKEA Fairy”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Little changes can do a lot to boost the look of your surroundings — after all, it’s hard to argue with the transformative power of a new paint color, or even just fresh hardware. But there are other times when little changes just don’t feel like enough. That’s how homeowner Kori Hale (@kori.hale) was feeling about her Brooklyn apartment’s kitchen.
BROOKLYN, NY
One Green Planet

Health Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage

The lymphatic system plays a vital role in upkeeping our overall health. It’s part of the immune system and is a complex network of tissues, organs, and vessels. Its role in the body is to maintain fluid balance and absorb fats and fat-soluble nutrients within our digestive system. If it gets blocked, it can sometimes lead to negative health problems. Lymphatic drainage massage, also known as manual lymphatic drainage, has risen in popularity for its ability to relieve the swelling that occurs during medical treatment or when illness blocks your lymphatic system. Lymphatic drainage massage involves gently manipulating specific areas of your body to help lymph move to an area with working lymph vessels.
FITNESS
Interesting Engineering

The surreal glowing waters seen by the crew of yacht Ganesa was indeed milky sea

Images of the milky sea in Java. Steven Miller, Leon Schommer (photographer), and Naomi McKinnon, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia. When massive sections of ocean water start glowing at night due to the action of luminous bacteria, this phenomenon is called the milky sea. However, milky seas appear very rarely - they are believed to show up only 1-2 times per year and at random locations. Recently, a team of researchers from Colorado State University (CSU) confirmed that the crew of a private yacht Ganesha encountered a milky sea in the south of Java island.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Health Digest

How To Properly Put In Eye Drops

If you think eye drops are only good for the occasional bout of dry eyes, you'd be mistaken. While eye drops can certainly help relieve mild discomfort such as itching or redness, they can also be used as medicine by a professional eye doctor (per WebMD). Let's take a look — so to speak — at the different ways eye drops can be used to help take care of our vision.
SKIN CARE
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

6 plants and flowers that will attract hummingbirds to your garden

Hummingbirds might be tiny, but they have hearty appetites and get their fill from a myriad of plant species found in gardens. In fact, it is thought that many plants, particularly narrow and tubular varieties, have evolved over time to accommodate their long, slender bills. "Some flowers are so narrow, they can only be pollinated by hummingbirds!" says Paddy Cunningham, birding expert at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy