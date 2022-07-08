ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Rainbow of color with croton

By Charles Reynolds
The Ledger
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Among the world’s most flamboyant foliage plants, crotons (Codiaeum variegatum) are evergreen shrubs with an ancestry harking back to Southeast Asia. They’re one of the plants — along with ixora and angel’s trumpet — that do best with mid-afternoon shade but are too often set in full sun. Crotons, available in a staggering number of color combinations and leaf shapes, demand organically enriched and mulched sites to prosper. They’re also excellent candidates for containers on porches and in screened enclosures. Because crotons are sensitive to low temperatures, they need protection on cold nights. Propagate with warm-season cuttings treated with root-inducing hormones.

EVOKE TROPICS WITH PHILODENDRON

The selloum philodendron (P. bipinnatifidum) is a Brazilian species that grows up to 8 feet tall in sun or filtered light. Known as ‘’self-heading’’ philodendrons because they don’t climb, mature selloums feature 3-foot-long, deeply lobed and ruffled leaves that evoke the Tropics. As plants age, they often develop sprawling trunks, though upright trunks occasionally form. These are particularly picturesque.

In the garden, selloums serve as shrubs, though their large size makes them unsuitable for foundation plantings. They are, however, excellent as shrubbery border components and for underplanting palms and other tropical trees. Despite displaying surprising hardiness, it’s best to install selloums in locations shielded from north and northwest winds. Before planting, enrich sites with organic matter, and maintain a deep layer of mulch. Note: Philodendron Xanadu, sometimes sold as dwarf selloum, is actually a different species. It’s small enough for foundation use and does best in light shade.

WATCH OUT FOR TRIMMER DAMAGE

A landscape plant’s life is hard: Consider our sandy, nutrient-poor soil, lengthy dry season, and occasional frosty nights. Too often, however, homeowners and maintenance personnel further endanger plants’ welfare by using mowers and string trimmers carelessly. I’ve seen hundreds of woody plants seriously wounded by these tools. For example, some small trees were so seriously injured over a period of years that they eventually died. Truly, death by a thousand cuts.

GREEN-UP TURF WITH IRON SPRAY

Many homeowners respond to yellowing lawns by applying fertilizer. That does the trick — but it also encourages excessive growth as well as increased pest and disease problems. An easier, cheaper and more environmentally sound way to revitalize turf is by spraying it with a liquid iron product designed for the purpose. A reapplication of iron may be necessary by mid-August.

MONITORING CUTTINGS

Telling fortunes by reading the dregs of tea leaves in a cup is clearly ridiculous. Not ridiculous, but sometimes tricky, is deciding when a cutting has formed roots. The typical advice is to tug gently on the cuttings and feel for resistance that might signal rooting. Another way is by watching for new growth to appear, but that’s also an imperfect method. That’s because it’s not unusual for cuttings to use stored energy to open buds and produce tiny leaves, even if they haven’t developed roots. Probably some combination of tugging, observing and hoping is best.

The Ledger

The Ledger

