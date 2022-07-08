ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Fear of fireworks: Animal shelter takes in 57 pets over Fourth of July weekend

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHQ9m_0gYiTsy600

While most locals were excited to hear fireworks begin Sunday night ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, the loud blasts marked the beginning of days of searching by families whose dogs ran away after being spooked by the noise.

The booming holiday is one of the most dangerous weekends for local pets, according to Animal Services Deputy Director Crystal Eskola.

Melanie Joiner Denman said her grandson’s three-year-old chihuahua, “Stark,” who she referred to as her granddog, ran away from her Warrenville home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night while her daughter was visiting for the holiday.

“Fireworks started going off really loud in the back of the neighborhood – he was here and then a minute later, he was gone,” Denman said. “With children coming in and out of the house, he must have slipped out.”

Columbia County: Rabid raccoon confirmed, third animal this month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTmYa_0gYiTsy600

Eskola said fireworks set off in neighborhoods are just as dangerous as a large firework event.

"They're just as scary to your pet," she said.

Denman said her daughter made posters to hang up near the area Stark went missing.

“When she was writing them out she was crying, just pouring tears,” she said. “We never imagined this would happen.”

After searching all day Monday and after work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Denman said they still haven’t found Stark.

“He's friendly, that's the bad thing,” Denman said. “I hope somebody hasn't taken him.”

Stark has been microchipped and the family is hoping he will turn up at a local shelter.

“We haven't given up,” Denman said. “My daughter has gone to the SPCA in Aiken County and the local pounds to look at the dogs that have been brought in so far.”

The Denmans aren't the only residents whose pet went missing over the holiday weekend. Augusta Animal Services took in 57 pets, Columbia County Animal Services took in four, and FOTAS in Aiken County took in 96.

"The fireworks really took a toll on us," said Bobby Arthurs, Aiken County chief enforcement officer and shelter manager. "Some of the animals were claimed, but a lot weren't. We're so full, we're starting to double up."

Arthurs said FOTAS is starting to waive adoption fees to create space in the shelter.

"It's a huge burden on us," he said. "It's very stressful on every worker and every animal here at the shelter because we're just so overcrowded."

Rachel Richardson, owner of 6-month-old "Chopper," who went missing in Augusta around 7 p.m. on Monday, said a number of factors played into her dog's anxiety on the holiday.

"He was panicking because it was storming that day, and then the fireworks started going off," Richardson said.

She said she wishes she knew more about the impact fireworks can have on dogs.

"I wish there would have been more warnings or notices about how to handle your pet on the Fourth of July because that is something we did not even think about with him," Richardson said.

About 45% of dogs have a fear of fireworks, according to a study published in the Applied Animal Behaviour Science journal. Ahead of the holiday, Columbia County Animal Services posted a graphic with fireworks safety tips for pets on its Facebook page . Some of the tips included keeping pets inside, giving them a safe place to hide, updating their IDs and microchips and using ambient noise to mask the loud and unpredictable sounds.

Read more: Augusta man attacked by rabid fox near Lake Olmstead

Chopper was found by a neighbor just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the trail on Lewisville Road.

Unlike other weekends throughout the year, Eskola said, many of the animals that came in this week appear to be well-loved pets, not strays..

"They have collars on, we know they're somebody's pets," she said. "It's awful, it truly is. We had 21 dogs come in yesterday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KEQ0_0gYiTsy600

Animal services predicts more pets that escaped during the holiday weekend will trickle in this week as they are found.

"People are still finding them and bringing them in," Eskola said. "Unless it was a injured or aggressive stray that somebody found over the weekend, we would not have gone and picked it up. So, I do expect that number to go up."

'You've got to prove it's yours'

One of the main issues with reuniting the animals with their owners is that most of the dogs that come in are not microchipped, according to Eskola. Another issue is that owners do not have documentation proving the animal is theirs.

"One thing that we find is people don't have current documentation or verification of what their pet looks like," she said. "When you come to claim a pet, you've got to prove it's yours. What we're running across is that a lot of times people don't have a picture of their pet. The dogs have collars on, but there's no ID or phone number written on the collar."

Now Opening: Fetch 501 dotes on dogs; wholesaler buys W.A. Bragg

‘It’s a crappy business,': Pet waste remover makes a clean living

When animals come in to animal services, they are placed on a five-day stray hold. After the fifth business day, the animal becomes the City of Augusta's property.

"The five business days do not include Saturday or Sunday," Eskola said. "For instance, the fourth was a holiday, so it doesn't count either – so they have plenty of time to come looking for their pet."

Few animals have been claimed

Animal services said that out of the 57 pets picked up over the weekend, only two had been claimed by their owners. One pet was picked up on Tuesday and another was picked up on Wednesday.

"We had a dog recently that came in and he still had a leash attached to him," Eskola said. "But nobody came looking for him. Dogs will come in with jackets, sweaters, bandanas around their necks, painted nails, cute little haircuts – and it's quite sad when nobody comes looking for them."

Lost pets picked up by Augusta Animal Services are added to a database called 24Petconnect.com . Using the website, owners can look for their lost pet and filter through entries from surrounding shelters in the area. Augusta Animal Services can also be reached at (706) 790-6836.

Phone messages left with FOTAS Aiken seeking information on animal intake numbers during the holiday weekend have not been returned.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Fear of fireworks: Animal shelter takes in 57 pets over Fourth of July weekend

Comments / 5

my2cents
3d ago

Sunday night? Yeah right, they started shooting them off Friday before it even got dark... I'll never understand ppls fascination with those things...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys mail truck in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

North Augusta Public Safety Officer to be honored

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Monday in North Augusta- a special event in memory of a local law enforcement officer who died from COVID. A group of motorcyclists from Washington State will escort a trailer covered in pictures of fallen officers from across the country. ‘The End of Watch: Ride to...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
Columbia County, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
County
Columbia County, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

As crime wave kills 2 more, authorities take aim at gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another flare-up of the violent crime sweeping the region, authorities will look at ways to curb gangs that are blamed for much of the violence. Georgia’s attorney general is coming to town on the heels of another violent weekend that included two slayings:. On...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Downtown Augusta restaurant reopens to share Cuban heritage

Leafy green plants painted on the walls, vibrant art and the front fender of a classic Chevrolet nailed to the wall, the inside of the reopened Pineapple Ink Tavern showcases its newly styled Cuban flare. Located at 1002 Broad Street in the heart of downtown Augusta, the food and drink...
AUGUSTA, GA
counton2.com

Pick Me! SC pet adoption event runs July 8-17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest statewide adoption event in South Carolina returns July 8 through 17. Pick Me! SC brings together dozens of shelters and Petco locations across the state with the goal of adopting out 1,500 pets. Many of the locations are waiving or reducing adoption fees...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Animal Behaviour#Firework#Fifth Business#Animal Services
WJBF

“They are poor example of the human race and they should be ashamed of themselves,” limited-edition sculpture of dog playing stolen from animal shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare needs your help finding the person who stole a huge bronze sculpture from the outside entrance of the shelter. “Whoever did it quite honestly is a fool. They are poor example of the human race and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Barbara Nelson told […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Eating Local: Manny’s Sports Off Broad

(Augusta, GA): Chef Manny Hatzis shares the vision behind the new sports bar he’s opening off of Broad Street. You will definitely want to check out Manny’s Sports Off Broad when they open in a few weeks!
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Canal Heritage Area offers free boat tours for teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through July, any teacher can take a free boat tour on the Augusta Canal. It’s all thanks to the Canal Heritage Area and their celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. We hopped on the tour to see for ourselves. Jessica Ham is a teacher at Riverside...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJBF

Missing Augusta woman last seen on Vernon Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. 68-year-old Charlotte Whitman Carson was last seen on May 7 at 1:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Vernon Drive. Investigators say Carson allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Missing Jackson woman located safe

UPDATE: Ingram has been safely located and reunited with her family. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing woman from Jackson with Alzheimer's. According to Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO, investigators are looking for Mary Lue Ingram, 78, who was last seen at 10:41...
JACKSON, SC
WRDW-TV

Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Mayor’s Fishing Pond closing due to flooding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for a later date due to flooding. The pond is located at 1823 Lock and Dam Road and will be closed until July 23. Any derby participants with questions should call 706-823-4399.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Son booked in Aiken County over shooting death of dad

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta. Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy