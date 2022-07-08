ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Board of Public Utility rate hikes sent to city council for consideration

By Don Reid, The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities, in a 3-1 vote, recommended raising electric rates by $4 a month or 4% beginning Sept. 1. The recommendation goes to the city council Monday night.

Manager Paul Jakubczak and finance director Tom Eldridge pointed out there is a deficit in the budget passed last month for 2022-23. The increase will balance the current budget.

Opposition came from board member John Wellet. He said he struggled with the rate increase for utility customers.

"They're bearing the cost of having to drive to work every day, the cost of food and everything," he said. "We're saying it's just another couple more dollars. Don't worry about it. The people are having a very hard time now. We're adding more to it."

Financial and rate consultant Mark Beauchamp warned if the board did not raise rates now, "it means a bigger increase in the future."

Beauchamp said the electric fund needs to maintain nearly a $9 million reserve balance to meet bond debt requirements. This year, that slipped under the number and will fall further behind without the 4% increase.

Chairman Chris Stevens said, "if we let the debt ratio slip, it will cost us more in the future for capital projects."

Wellet suggested 3% this year and 3% next year after Beauchamp projected the board might need to consider another 2% next year under previous rate projections.

A 3% rate hike will not produce enough revenue, Beauchamp said. "We'll fall behind our minimum debt coverage."

Elridge said Coldwater did not raise power rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are playing catch up now," he said. "There is the cost of power and the need to invest in equipment for reliability."

CBPU tapped in reserve for 2021-22.

"We paid $1.2 million to subsidize the budget. If we don't break even, this is the third year of a (budget) deficit," Elridge said.

Councilman/board member Travis Machan said, "ramping up rates is the best way to do this. With 8% inflation, we've got to compensate somewhere."

Stevens pointed out that the board members will pay the increase with everyone else. The 4% increase is not focused on just one class of customers, but covers all classes of customers, from residential to industrial.

Jakubczak said investor-owned power companies are facing double-digit rate hikes for their customers. He noted this is not for employee payroll, a nominal cost of the operation.

Rates will need to be reviewed each of the next two years to ensure revenues meet projections.

The increase covers the fixed cost of service, not the cost of energy. Those also fluctuate and are handled by a monthly power cost adjustment from the base power rate.

The board approved and sent to the city council without comment water and wastewater increases. The planned rate hike of 2.9% for water and 1.9% for wastewater also commences on Sept. 1.

This increase was part of a three-year cost-of-service study approved by the CBPU board and city council in March 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Coldwater Board of Public Utility rate hikes sent to city council for consideration

