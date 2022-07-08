ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

In St. Joe County assessor race, Castellon denies opponent's claims he lives out of state

By Jordan Smith, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoNT6_0gYiSQU500

A challenge filed to the St. Joseph County Election Board raises questions about whether Penn Township Assessor Mike Castellon, who's running for county assessor, should be allowed to hold office given allegations he's been living in a Florida home he bought last spring instead of residing primarily in the township he represents.

The accusation comes from Castellon's Democratic opponent in this year's race for St. Joseph County assessor, Ted Booker. A former Tribune reporter, Booker says others raised the issue to him. He claims Castellon is violating state law that requires an assessor to "reside within the township" or else forfeit office.

Castellon, a Republican, denied that the Florida house is his main residence, saying Thursday that he and his wife had been renovating it for a retirement home until the opportunity arose to run for county assessor. The couple rents an apartment at Autumn Lakes Apartments and Townhomes in Mishawaka, records show and Castellon confirmed.

"That was a second home that eventually we would retire to," Castellon, who has served as Penn Township assessor since 2011, told The Tribune of his home in Port Charlotte, Florida. "I am fulfilling my job requirements. That’s all I can really say.”

The two candidates are vying to replace longtime Democratic St. Joseph County Assessor Rosemary Mandrici, whose decision to step down offers Republicans a chance to flip the seat.

The race follows a string of years in which assessed property values have risen dramatically, along with appeals from taxpayers. About 90% of real estate parcels received higher valuations this year, and gross valuations of all 118,000 county real estate parcels have risen more than $2 billion in the past two years.

Here's what we know:St. Joseph County homeowners frustrated as property assessments soar

Booker's challenge rests on documents he obtained from the Charlotte County Appraiser's Office, in Florida, showing Castellon's wife qualified for a homestead tax exemption on a house the couple bought in Port Charlotte in March 2021. The exemption, which reduces the assessed value of a home by up to $50,000 for tax purposes, means she considers the home her primary residence and resides in the home. Under Florida law, however, a resident can temporarily stay elsewhere so long as they intend to return.

Charlotte County Property Appraiser Paul Polk confirmed that Castellon's wife provided documents proving her Florida residency, such as a driver's license or voter registration records.

Castellon himself did not apply for the exemption, Polk confirmed, though he jointly owns the property with his wife.

While owning the Florida home, the couple has been renting the Mishawaka apartment since at least April 2021, according to voter registration records obtained by The Tribune.

In response to Booker's claim that Castellon has spent most of his time at the Florida home for the past year, Castellon told The Tribune, "That is false." He said he's been working at the Penn Township office as needed, recently appearing in person to speak with landowners appealing higher valuations.

Angela Nussmeyer, co-director of the Indiana Election Division, said "there's a lot of nuance as it relates to determining residency."

“The person is assumed to reside at the address that’s listed on their (voter) registration document," she said, noting that the document is signed under penalty of perjury. "If someone does not believe that the individual resides there, then they can file a challenge with the local election office.”

St. Joseph County attorney Mike Misch said Booker will, under state law, need to "file a sworn statement with the county election board" in order to schedule a hearing for his challenge. Booker plans to do so, and the board is expected to consider the matter toward the end of August.

“I think it's important for an assessor to be in their local office dealing directly with the public and taxpayers," said Booker, who currently works for the Elkhart County assessor's office.

"You're doing a disservice to the taxpaying public if you’re doing the work from out of state,” he said.

Housing woes:Median rent in St. Joe County tops $1,000 for first time. Here's where it's highest

Indiana law is stricter on residency requirements for county assessors than township assessors. To serve as St. Joseph County assessor, a candidate must have resided in the county for at least one year and must own real property — a parcel of land and any property attached to it — in the county upon taking office Jan. 1.

Booker, who began renting an apartment in Irish Hills Apartments last fall, will have met the first requirement come the November general election and said he's actively researching property to buy in the near term.

Castellon appears to have met the property ownership requirement just two days before the St. Joseph County Republican Party chose him as its nominee for county assessor.

A densely overgrown vacant lot at 325 S. Kentucky St., on the city's west side, was transferred to Castellon for $10 via a quit-claim deed filed June 20 by Berkshire Hathaway realtor Joe Grabill, records show. Grabill is involved with the county Republican Party, joining a 2020 lawsuit alleging political bias against Republican judicial candidates.

Quit-claim deeds are known as fast ways to execute real estate transfers. Asked whether he has plans for the overgrown lot in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, Castellon said he doesn't yet.

“I don’t know. We just bought the land with the intention of maybe building a house," he told The Tribune. "We haven’t really talked about that.”

Booker aims to reduce the number of appeals filed each year by St. Joseph County taxpayers and introduce an electronic option for submitting them. Castellon has said his advantages are that he was born and raised in St. Joseph County and has developed a deep knowledge of land valuation in a decade as Penn Township assessor.

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jordantsmith09

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

3 children hurt in St. Joseph County crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say three children suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night in St. Joseph County. Officers were called just before 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road. Police say a 20-year-old Illinois man was driving an SUV west on State Road 2 and a 32-year-old South Bend woman was driving a Sedan south on Quince Road at the time of the crash. Their vehicles collided as the Sedan was turning east onto State Road 2.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Serious crash on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY -- Ind. A serious crash has taken place in the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road located in western St. Joseph County. Patrol officers are on the scene and we are being told there is a serious injury from crash. Westbound traffic on SR 2...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
Saint Joseph County, IN
Government
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Mishawaka, IN
Detroit News

Editorial: Lansing's largest budget is tainted by pork spending

Michigan lawmakers looked at the $6 billion in surplus budget dollars and started oinking like a penful of pigs. Perhaps it was too much to expect of them to maintain their discipline in the face of such temptation. They couldn't, and so Michigan taxpayers ended up spending $1 billion on...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assessors#Local Election#Perjury#County Attorney#Real Property#Local Judicial Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#The Tribune Of His#Republicans
Detroit News

Finley: The disappearing GOP primary race

If it seems as if Republicans are just going through the motions of a gubernatorial primary campaign, listlessly ticking off the days until Aug. 2 when they can officially anoint a sacrificial lamb to face Gretchen Whitmer in the fall, that's because that's what's happening. By traditional measures, what the...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan gains a notable resident and potential Democratic candidate -- Pete Buttigieg

The U.S. transportation secretary is officially a Traverse City resident now. Pete Buttigieg "has changed his residency from Indiana to the Wolverine State, where he plans to vote this fall, a spokesperson confirmed," Politico reports Thursday evening. The presidential Cabinet member, a former South Bend mayor (2012-20) who was among...
readthereporter.com

How Indiana’s property taxes compare across country

Despite many economic experts’ worst fears early in the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local government budgets have proven resilient over the last two years. With much of the economy shut down or hobbled as a result of the pandemic, forecasters initially worried that states and localities would collect substantially lower amounts of sales and income tax and face major budget shortfalls as a result. But behind falling unemployment, rising wages and strong consumer spending, income and sales taxes have produced stronger-than-expected revenues since the initial shock of the pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox32chicago.com

Elderly man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes

INDIANA DUNES, Indiana - An elderly man died after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes Park on Sunday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, 72, had gone underwater and not come up around 10:30 a.m. A state park lifeguard was notified, and Indiana Conservation Officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police and Porter County EMS responded.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Osceola man killed in St. Joseph County motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) – The St. Joseph County Police Department says an Osceola man has died after crashing his motorcycle Friday morning. Police were called around 7:50 a.m. to the 11800 block of McKinley Highway. The driver, identified as Evan Mitchell Locke, 21, of Osceola was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
OSCEOLA, IN
WIBC.com

Things Look Bleak For Indiana Pro-Life Advocates

There is a lot taking place with the Indiana General Assembly as it relates to abortion access. Sadly, none of it looks overly promising for pro-life activists. The Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray met with Governor Eric Holcomb Thursday. At the conclusion of that meeting, Bray refused to answer questions from reporters and was “ushered away from the press.”
INDIANA STATE
WILX-TV

Clerks across Michigan in search of election inspectors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With all the misinformation about widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the 2022 midterm election will be under even more scrutiny. And that has clerks across Michigan working to find more inspectors to work at the polls. Election Inspectors are a crucial art of elections in...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Secretary of State Benson's husband registered to lobby for billionaire's company

Lansing — The husband of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who ran for office vowing to reform Michigan's lobbying laws, is now a registered lobbyist himself. Ryan Friedrichs, Benson's spouse, registered to lobby on June 29, according to a database maintained by the Secretary of State's Office, which oversees Michigan's lobbyists' fillings.
DETROIT, MI
inkfreenews.com

Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff For Abe

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, Sunday, July 10. Gov. Holcomb...
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy