Coshocton, OH

Roscoe Barbecue Company brings Texas flavor to Coshocton

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON — A love for Texas barbecue has led two longtime friends to open a new restaurant in Roscoe Village.

The Roscoe Barbeque Company recently had a soft opening at 672 N. Whitewoman St., the former home of Wildwood Music. It's owned by Brook Winegar of Coshocton and Mike Moffitt, a Coshocton native who now lives in Texas.

Brook and Mike's son, Drake, are the only employees currently. Mike's wife, Kendall, did the interior design of the restaurant. The theme is a mix of Texas and the canal era Roscoe Village is known is for. The tables are made from the building's original 175-year-old wooden floor.

"Almost everything in here is repurposed," Mike said of the remodeling.

Brook and Mike have been friends since third grade. Brook often visits Mike in Texas and he often comes back to Coshocton to visit.

"When he comes to Texas, we eat barbecue. He loves Texas barbecue. I love Texas barbecue," Mike said. "Around here the difference is they just slather it in barbecue sauce and all you're tasting is the barbecue sauce. With us, you might want to just dip it in, because you want to taste the meat, the pepper, the salt and other ingredients."

The menu features a variety of slow smoked meats, like brisket and chicken, and staples such as sandwiches and desserts. Much is regional, such as meats from Mount Vernon, baked goods from Sugarcreek and cornbread and Texas sheet cake from The Coffee Cup in Zanesville, ran by Brook's sister.

The focus will be on spices and dry rubs. They will have one basic barbecue sauce to start, but want to add more styles over time like a honey habanero and Carolina mustard. They would like to eventually bottle and sell their rubs and sauces.

Brook said all barbecued meats will start the day before and cook 18 hours. Because of that, they are open from 11 a.m. until they sell out for the day.

"The Texas barbecue was always so much better than what he have up here," Brook said. "I know the experience we've had in Texas and we want to recreate that here."

While the pair have always experimented with their own personal smokers, they also toured several Texas barbecue restaurants and Brook worked with a few pit bosses.

"With our new big, commercial smoker we've been able to replicate a lot of the Texas flavor," he said. "You just don't rush it. It's a lot of patience and hard work."

He said the response even before opening was tremendous as six to 10 people a day would stop to see if they were open, even though they had coming soon signs posted.

Future goals include a patio to expand outdoor dining seating and a pavilion for live music. Both know it will be received well by locals and tourists who frequent Roscoe Village, a major tourist attraction that recreates a canal era town.

"When we grew up here we never appreciated it, but when we lived other places and come back, you realize you took this for granted," Brook said of the Roscoe area.

Roscoe Barbeque Company can be reached at 740-291-3190.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Roscoe Barbecue Company brings Texas flavor to Coshocton

