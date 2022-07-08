ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As people return to the office, some want a less-rigid, work-personal boundary

By Rachel Martin
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The pandemic...

NPR

She was already battling cancer. Then she had to fight the bill collectors

A new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that among Americans who go into debt because of their cancer or a family members', about 1 in 4 declare bankruptcy or lose their home to eviction or foreclosure. Seth Tupper of South Dakota Public Broadcasting has this report about a woman trying to avoid that fate.
ADVOCACY
NPR

Authors speak out against trend of reading and returning ebooks

OK. Plenty of people - maybe you've even done this, Rachel; I don't know - buy clothes and then return them?. MARTIN: I have done that. INSKEEP: OK. All right. People do it. And if it doesn't fit, of course, that's reasonable. But some authors would like buyers to do that a little less often with books, specifically e-books sold on Amazon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Sea lions chase away California beachgoers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sea lions like their space. At a beach in California, two sea lions started chasing people who got too close and woke them. Of course. Video shows the moment of panic. The sea lions waddled after a fleeing crowd before swimming away in the ocean. Nobody was hurt. Experts are using this moment to remind people that sea lions are adorable but insist on a right to sleep. If you want to take pictures, stay 50 feet away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Native Americans tell Haaland their stories of being forced into boarding schools

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ramona Klein, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, about a listening tour among Native Americans by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a listening tour yesterday to hear the stories of Native American students who were forced to attend boarding schools. In May, her department released a report showing that for close to 200 years, the U.S. operated or oversaw these schools. It found that students went through extensive sexual, physical and mental abuse. We talked to Ramona Klein, who is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, based in North Dakota. She was forced to attend one of those schools as a child. Before we start, I should mention this interview refers to physical and sexual abuse of children and may be disturbing to listeners. I asked her to describe the day she began attending the school when she was just 7.
EDUCATION
NPR

Life Kit: Activism doesn't have to be intimidating

We all have different causes that call us to action. These days, there are plenty to choose from - whether it's gun rights, the abortion debate, or even the war in Ukraine. But with so many big problems out there, the idea of working to make real change happen can be intimidating, or it can feel futile - or both. Life Kit's Andee Tagle offers a different view on what it means to be an activist.
ADVOCACY

