Crawford 100: Multi-sport athletes on expectedly great teams make up No. 56-70

Editor's Note: This is the third of a series.

Our next 15 athletes are not strangers to playing multiple sports throughout a year, or even multiple in the same season.

Let's see who's in this week's Crawford 100.

70. Ella Payne, Galion, senior

Taking over the reigns from an All-Ohio setter last year wasn't easy, but Payne proved she was more than up for the challenge finishing with 711 assists — second-most in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and in the county.

She also had 31 aces, 40 kills and 307 digs for a Tigers team returning a ton of talent and most of the starting lineup. Payne will again be the focal point of this offense and with the weapons surrounding her, don't be shocked if her stellar junior year numbers are eclipsed.

69. Paige Collene, Buckeye Central, senior

A key role player for the Buckettes last season on the court as they made a run to the state semifinals, Collene will see her role increase dramatically this winter and will likely slot right into the starting lineup as the team's inside presence. She averaged 0.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 steals last season, but expect those numbers to go up this year.

In the spring she specializes in throws placing ninth in shot put and 11th in discus at the Northern 10 meet. And at districts she was 15th in the discus. A handful of seniors in the league are now gone and Collene will only get stronger with another year of training under her belt, look for her to place at the league meet and make a push for regionals.

68. Branyan Rowland, Colonel Crawford, senior

A district qualifier in four events last winter, Rowland thrives in the water for the Eagles. He was part of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relays, along with being an individual qualifier in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. The relays were 13th and 14th respectively at districts and his best individual finish was 16th in the 100 breast.

Having swam at Bowling Green is enough of a motivator to not only want to return this coming February in his final season, but push on to Canton for state. And winning a North Central Ohio Swim League title along the way would be nice, too.

67. Nate Eachus, Colonel Crawford, senior

Another four-event district qualifier in swim, Eachus will be one name you hear a lot this winter in the pool. Beating out the aforementioned Rowland for a sectional title in the 200 IM earlier this year, Eachus joined him in the 200 medley relay while also making it in the 100 backstroke and as part of the 200 freestyle relay.

Like Rowland, Eachus and the rest of the Eagles will have their eyes set on an NCOSL title then carry that momentum into the postseason where — hopefully — a trip to Canton is in the cards.

66. Madalyn Kimmel, Bucyrus, senior

The team's lone all-league representative in volleyball as an honorable mention, Kimmel helped the program snap a 36-match losing streak dating back to her freshman year. As a junior she led the way with 29 aces and 242 receptions, along with 230 digs and 46 kills.

In the winter she was honorable mention All-Northern 10 again on the basketball court after averaging 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals. With just one senior gone from the volleyball team and established coach Amber Christy taking over the program, Kimmel and the Lady Red could be a bit of a wildcard in the fall. And by the time winter rolls around, she will be one of the key players for the basketball team yet again.

65. Sam McMillan, Wynford, junior

McMillan burst onto the scene as a sophomore midway through the season after a slow start. He was named second team All-Northern 10 after averaging 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

Standing at 6-foot-5 last season and likely going to grow another inch or two by the time his junior season starts up, McMillan could be one of the most dominant inside presences in the area for the next two years.

64. Manny Mullins, Buckeye Central, senior

A three-sport athlete for the Bucks, Mullins is a dynamic playmaker in the fall on the gridiron, carries that over into basketball season and then heads back outside onto the diamond in the spring.

Mullins earned second team All-N10 honors as a running back rushing for 230 yards and two touchdowns as well as hauling in 23 receptions for 286 yards and five scores. Coming off the bench in basketball, he averaged 0.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists playing in 23 of the team's 24 games. Featuring in 18 of the 23 baseball games, Mullins batted .194 with six hits, six runs and five RBIs for a Bucks team that made it to districts.

Look for him to be one of the key players in all three sports in his final year at the school.

63. Nate Barre, Galion, senior

A talented golfer and equally talented swimmer, Barre will be an important athlete for both teams as a senior. On the links, he'll likely be a consistent No. 3 or No. 4 scorer for one of the most talented teams this program has had rivaling that of two years ago. At state he finished tied for 65th with a 97-97 over the weekend as the Tigers were 10th overall as a team.

At sectionals Barre swam in the 50 freestyle placing 12th, with the 200 free relay that was sixth, was ninth in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 free relay was eighth. He's knocking on the door in the pool for district qualifying times and one more year might've been all he needed.

62. Cody Pennington, Bucyrus, junior

In the fall Pennington carried a 49.67 nine-hole average as the team's No. 4 but will likely see his role shift into the No. 2, if not battling for the No. 1 spot with both up for grabs after seeing seniors graduate.

And by spring he'll hope to build off a successful sophomore season in baseball where he was named second team All-N10. Pennington led the team with a .357 average, 20 hits, 16 runs and nine RBIs while also going 1-5 on the mound with 19 strikeouts and a 4.38 ERA. He should continue to be a reliable bat and grow even more as a pitcher over the next two years.

61. Lynae McKibben, Colonel Crawford, junior

The first of back-to-back McKibben entries, Lynae averaged 3.1 points 1.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.8 assists for the Eagles featuring in all 25 games as a sophomore. Colonel Crawford won back-to-back sectional titles before falling to state-ranked Margaretta in the district semifinal.

In the spring she was part of the 4x400 relay for most of the season before becoming an alternate at regionals and state. She also missed out on advancing to regionals in the 400-meter dash by less than three seconds. She will continue to be a regular with the track program for the next two years and will see her role on the basketball court increase even more so.

60. Ayla McKibben, Colonel Crawford, junior

Ayla is up next, Lynae's twin. She was also an alternate on the 4x400 relay that went on to qualify for state and missed out just barely on advancing to the second day, as well as being part of the 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay, and runs the 200-meter dash.

In the fall she was Colonel Crawford's No. 6 golfer and was able to tag along for the ride to state gaining invaluable mental experience. And with three girls now gone ahead of her, Ayla should move up the ranks and be an important scorer for the Eagles as they look to defend their N10 and sectional crowns. On the basketball court she featured in seven games and could see her role increase there as well.

59. Cainen Allen, Wynford, senior

Basketball and baseball are where Allen makes a name for himself. A bit of a role player last season, Allen featured in 13 of the Royals' 22 games, but always made the most out of his opportunities. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals shooting 48.2% from the floor.

A second team All-Northern 10 honoree in baseball, Allen was part of a loaded team that won the league and went on to districts before falling to eventual state runner-up Edison. He batted .381 with 32 hits, 23 runs, 18 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Allen should be a key player on the court and the diamond in his final year at Wynford.

58. Trevor Shade, Crestline, senior

A three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, Shade is Crestline's quarterback in the fall, a leader on the court in the winter and a reliable bat in the spring.

His dual-threat abilities make him difficult to contain on the gridiron and that athleticism directly carries over onto the basketball court as a versatile scorer. During baseball season he batted .295 with 13 hits, eight runs and two RBIs. He will be one of the most important players this upcoming athletic year for the Bulldogs.

57. Adacyn Rister, Bucyrus, senior

Three sports in two seasons shows the type of athlete Rister is. In the winter she plays basketball and by spring she's behind home plate as catcher while also racing with her teammates in relays on the track.

Rister averaged 3.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals improving as the season progressed and turned into one of the top paint presences for the Lady Red. Her softball season didn't quite go as planned suffering a wrist injury that sidelined her for nearly half the season, but that didn't slow her on the track as she was part of the regional qualifying 4x100 relay that finished eighth having made it to finals.

56. Sophie Beck, Colonel Crawford, senior

One of the returners from Colonel Crawford's first ever state qualifying golf team, Beck should slot in as the No. 2 for the Eagles this fall after boasting a 48.57 nine-hole average as a junior – sixth-best in the league.

And in the spring she will be one of several returners for an Eagles team with sky high expectations on the softball diamond. Beck's role will increase after featuring in 18 games primarily as a pinch-runner last spring with a .125 average and 11 runs scored.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford 100: Multi-sport athletes on expectedly great teams make up No. 56-70