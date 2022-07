Filing for bankruptcy might seem scary, but if you can't pay your debt, it might be your last resort. What happens if you file for bankruptcy?. According to Debt.org, “Bankruptcy is a court proceeding in which a judge and court trustee examine the assets and liabilities of individuals, partnerships and businesses whose debts have become so overwhelming they don’t believe they can pay them.” In 2019, 774,940 bankruptcy cases were filed, and 97 percent of them (752,160) were filed by individuals.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 HOURS AGO