Pennsylvania State

Guest Opinion: Right to Repair bill could save small electronics businesses

By By Emma Horst-Martz
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
Most smartphone users have broken their screen or had a device with a rundown battery that no longer holds a charge. Repairing these common parts should be something manufacturers make easy for their customers. However, the Apples of the world take great care to block these simple fixes from the public, and from our local repair shops.

Many manufacturers refuse to sell replacement parts or repair software, forcing independent fixers to turn to Ebay, or other third party providers. Making matters worse, companies are increasingly using software locks to prevent the part you can get from working properly. For example, Apple programs their devices to send out persistent error messages if you use anything but an Apple part for certain repairs, while taking away important features from phone users.

Michael Weiss, the owner of We Fix Phones and More in Horsham, Montgomery County, has been fixing electronics for over seven years.

“Every year manufacturers like Apple lock us out of more and more repair functions. They restrict access to parts and lock us out using software,” said Weiss. “My customers need the Right to Repair so they can access high quality, affordable repairs, and my business needs it to stay afloat. Either we get Right to Repair laws on the books, or businesses like mine will be gone.”

By both refusing to sell parts and placing software restrictions, manufacturers are moving to control more of the repair market. When manufacturers are the only choice for repair, they can charge an arm and leg, or push you into constantly upgrading to their newest model — whether or not your phone has plenty of life left.

Consumers and small businesses across the state are tired of manufacturers — whose self-interest is to get you to buy a new device — telling them that their devices can’t be fixed. That has them backing Right to Repair reforms like Senate Bill 998 from Republican State Sen. Elder Vogel, whose 47th District includes Lawrence County plus parts of Beaver and Butler counties. The bill would require manufacturers to sell parts and tools, and make service manuals available to independent fixers.

Pennsylvanians aren’t alone in their call for Right to Repair. Earlier this month, New York passed the first bill in the nation to guarantee consumers can fix their electronics. This legislation will transform the electronics market in the state and provide people with repair choices beyond just going back to the manufacturer. It’s a huge win for consumers, small business, and the environment in the Empire State.

Dawn Heller, the owner of the iDropped repair franchise in northeastern Pennsylvania is concerned about what this means for her businesses. “Four of our repair shops are close to the New York border. I'm concerned that our customers will go to New York for access to better parts and functionality. It's important that we can do the best repairs at an affordable price for our working-class customers in this economy." We need to pass Right to Repair reforms in Pennsylvania to protect our small business owners and make repair more accessible for consumers in our state.

Restrictions on who can fix common products is more than just a menace for local businesses. It’s expensive for consumers and terrible for the planet, with Pennsylvania disposing of some 15,200 phones per day.

We can turn this system around by giving people what they need to fix the devices they already have. That’s the goal of the Right to Repair measure Senate Bill 998, which currently sits before the Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure Committee in Harrisburg. Chair Robert "Tommy" Tomlinson, R-6, of Bucks County, and the committee should move this bill forward to keep hope alive for Pennsylvania consumers and small businesses.

If we want to fix what we own and preserve the local repair shops on Main Street, we need to stop waiting and pass Right to Repair this year.

Emma Horst-Martz is an advocate with PennPIRG, a consumer advocacy organization.

