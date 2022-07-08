ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

Burr Oak Heritage Festival preparation includes harvesting wheat with vintage machinery

By Rosalie Currier, Sturgis Journal
Whatever else they might have done on the Saturday morning of a holiday weekend, a crew of volunteers arrived July 2 at the field farmed by Mark Smith on Kelly Road in Burr Oak.

They spanned all ages and came ready to harvest wheat using the equipment and methods of their ancestors in preparation for the Burr Oak Heritage Festival, July 28-31.

The golden wheat field was harvested by a McCormick Deering Grain Binder owned by Carl Baumeister, which his brother Andy Baumeister was driving.

One man drove a tractor that pulled the binder on which the other was operating. The clanking machine cut the wheat, gathered it into small bundles then spit them out at intervals.

At first, the men pulled the binder with a small modern John Deere, owned by Smith, but after a trial round, he brought out an antique tractor to finish the job.

During the switchover, Smith lost his place behind the wheel to Carl.

“You can’t let him near an antique tractor,” said one of those gathered.

The tractor and binder slowly made its way around the field. Volunteers followed, stacking the bundles into sheaths. When a bundle fell apart, they scattered the loose wheat stalks onto the uncut portion of the field giving it a second chance.

The harvested wheat will be used for thrashing demonstrations — one of the heritage machinery demonstrations of the upcoming festival, along side the antique tractor show and a saw mill demonstration.

Free horse drawn carriage rides and historic Burr Oak tours will also be options.

But none of it would be possible with out strong community support, said Patricia Seeba of the festival committee —both to plan and create the experiences and to join the fun.

The volunteer turnout for harvesting wheat is just one example of the way locals invest in the Burr Oak Heritage Festival, she said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Burr Oak Heritage Festival preparation includes harvesting wheat with vintage machinery

