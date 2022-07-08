ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Meet Canton Repository sports writer Josh Weir

By View Comments
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUWSD_0gYiReva00

Local journalism requires local journalists. Every couple of weeks, we will spotlight Canton Repository staff members who serve the Stark County community. Today's profile highlights Josh Weir.

I’m a proud native of the village of Gnadenhutten (population about 1,200) in Tuscarawas County and a Mount Union graduate who has called Stark County home for the past 19 years. My wife is Repository education writer Kelli Weir. We have a firecracker of a 4-year-old daughter who makes us laugh every day (and cry some others).

I’ve worked at the Repository since the fall of 2002 and have experienced a wide range of beats, including the Cleveland Guardians, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA G League’s Canton Charge. But the majority of my work over the years has been focused on high school sports, which always have been the most meaningful and rewarding subject matter to me.

What I like most about my job

I love sports. As soon as I realized I wasn’t talented enough to play them for a living, I wanted to work in them. I knew I didn’t have the patience to coach, so being the next Joe Tait or Tom Hamilton sounded good. I called football and basketball games for our college radio station.

Upon graduating, and beginning to get the feeling I wasn’t the next Joe Tait or Tom Hamilton, I started working in the Repository sports department as a seasonal part-timer basically just answering phones and taking box scores. It was supposed to be a stop-gap job until I found something else. Two decades later, I’m still here!

My favorite stories to write

I’ve always enjoyed the stories where people let me into their lives and trust me with sensitive subjects. That means something to me, and I take that responsibility seriously.

One example that comes to mind is former Jackson High School basketball star Kyle Young, who talked openly to me about his father’s suicide after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Kyle, his brother Mark and his mom Mary all were incredibly generous with their time and the information they shared. The result was a compelling story that showed how trials and tragedy shaped Kyle Young into the person and athlete who, just a few days later, would lead Jackson to the 2017 state championship.

I also enjoy stories with a historical element, such as the story I did in the summer of 2017 on Stark County’s first boys basketball state champion, the 1938 Canal Fulton team. I spent a few hours with 95-year-old Jack Lehman — at the time the last living member of the team — at his Canton Christian Home apartment. It was a team I knew little about at the time, and it was fascinating doing the research and listening to Jack bring details to life.

And first-person stories can be really fun. I participated in the Charge’s open player tryouts their first year in Canton back in 2011 and wrote a series of stories taking readers through the process. To this day, readers mention that story to me more than anything else I’ve ever written. Here is the intro to the series, and here is the story from the first day of tryouts.

The biggest challenge I face

Hitting the fairway with my driver.

What I do when I am not working

Most of my time away from work is spent corralling my daughter, trying to get to the gym and talking trash to guys in my golf league. I miss pickup basketball but my lower back does not. Also, give me a good HBO series or a great basketball game on TV, and I’m a pretty happy guy.

How to reach me

You can email me at josh.weir@cantonrep.com or reach out to @jweirREP on Twitter.

How to subscribe to The Canton Repository

To support my work and the local journalism the Repository does, go to CantonRep.com/subscribenow.

Meet more staff members

Kelli Weir:Meet Canton Repository education writer Kelli Weir

Cassandra Nist:Meet Canton Repository reporter Cassandra Nist

Tim Botos:Meet Canton Repository reporter Tim Botos

Malcolm Hall:Meet longtime Canton Repository staff writer Malcolm Hall

Charita Goshay:Meet longtime staff writer Charita Goshay

Ed Balint: Meet entertainment writer Ed Balint

Paige Bennett:Meet Canton Repository writer Paige Bennett

Scott Heckel:Meet Canton Repository photographer Scott Heckel

Ryan Maxin: Meet Canton Repository intern Ryan Maxin

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

East Canton Golf Instructor Enters Caddy Hall of Fame

EAST CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A summertime East Canton resident is now a member of the Caddie Hall of Fame. Madelyn Turner is the first female, African-American golf caddy to be welcomed in. She caddied for her mother who was a Black pro on the United...
EAST CANTON, OH
Knox Pages

Holmes County teen qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo in Wyoming

MILLERSBURG – Garrett Houin, a soon-to-be senior at West Holmes High School, has earned a position on the Ohio National High School rodeo team. Houin will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming July 17 to 23 to compete at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the steer wrestling and light rifle competitions.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Stark County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Government
City
Gnadenhutten, OH
Canton, OH
Sports
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Jackson, OH
614now.com

Popular Short North restaurant announces permanent closure

Last week, 614Now reported that Melt Bar and Grilled temporarily closed its Short Restaurant due to staffing concerns. In a press release issued this morning, the Lakewood-based eatery has announced that this location is now permanently closed. Melt’s Short North eatery was located at 840 N. High St. “It’s...
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Boys Basketball#Canton Repository#The Cleveland Guardians#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Nba G League
whbc.com

Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and customers. The co-owners of Lindsey’s Restaurant on West Tusc near I-77 in Canton say they will miss them all when they close for good on July 17. Co-owner Bob Wise tells WHBC News that some customers come in nearly...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

ODOT: Route 21 Closing South of Navarre for Project

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Travel between Navarre and Strasburg gets a little trickier starting on Monday. ODOT says Route 21 will close just south of Navarre between Goodrich and Hensel Streets SW in Bethlehem Township until early August for a pipe replacement project. Routes 62 and...
NAVARRE, OH
WTOL 11

Three Ohio cities rank among worst drivers in the country

OHIO, USA — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 6, 2022. While some cities are more notorious than others for their stop-and-go traffic and reckless drivers, some are verifiably more dangerous than others. Insurance quote comparison company QuoteWizard compiled car insurance...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

Canton STNA Gets 10-Plus Years for Rape Conviction

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old former State Tested Nursing Aid at a Massillon nursing home will serve 10 to 15 years in prison. She’s accused of having sex with three dementia patients during her employment in 2020 and 2021. Tiara Ford of Canton also...
CANTON, OH
point2homes.com

917 Jason Ave, Akron, Summit County, OH, 44314

Incredible, move in ready, 2 bedroom home with tons of updates! First floor offers eat in kitchen, spacious living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor offers a large bedroom. Lower level has laundry area and lots of space for storage. Updates include: furnace, ac, HWT in 2022; all new water lines; new flooring; paint; front porch; roof, siding; most windows.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy