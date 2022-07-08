Meet Canton Repository sports writer Josh Weir

Local journalism requires local journalists. Every couple of weeks, we will spotlight Canton Repository staff members who serve the Stark County community. Today's profile highlights Josh Weir.

I’m a proud native of the village of Gnadenhutten (population about 1,200) in Tuscarawas County and a Mount Union graduate who has called Stark County home for the past 19 years. My wife is Repository education writer Kelli Weir. We have a firecracker of a 4-year-old daughter who makes us laugh every day (and cry some others).

I’ve worked at the Repository since the fall of 2002 and have experienced a wide range of beats, including the Cleveland Guardians, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA G League’s Canton Charge. But the majority of my work over the years has been focused on high school sports, which always have been the most meaningful and rewarding subject matter to me.

What I like most about my job

I love sports. As soon as I realized I wasn’t talented enough to play them for a living, I wanted to work in them. I knew I didn’t have the patience to coach, so being the next Joe Tait or Tom Hamilton sounded good. I called football and basketball games for our college radio station.

Upon graduating, and beginning to get the feeling I wasn’t the next Joe Tait or Tom Hamilton, I started working in the Repository sports department as a seasonal part-timer basically just answering phones and taking box scores. It was supposed to be a stop-gap job until I found something else. Two decades later, I’m still here!

My favorite stories to write

I’ve always enjoyed the stories where people let me into their lives and trust me with sensitive subjects. That means something to me, and I take that responsibility seriously.

One example that comes to mind is former Jackson High School basketball star Kyle Young, who talked openly to me about his father’s suicide after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

Kyle, his brother Mark and his mom Mary all were incredibly generous with their time and the information they shared. The result was a compelling story that showed how trials and tragedy shaped Kyle Young into the person and athlete who, just a few days later, would lead Jackson to the 2017 state championship.

I also enjoy stories with a historical element, such as the story I did in the summer of 2017 on Stark County’s first boys basketball state champion, the 1938 Canal Fulton team. I spent a few hours with 95-year-old Jack Lehman — at the time the last living member of the team — at his Canton Christian Home apartment. It was a team I knew little about at the time, and it was fascinating doing the research and listening to Jack bring details to life.

And first-person stories can be really fun. I participated in the Charge’s open player tryouts their first year in Canton back in 2011 and wrote a series of stories taking readers through the process. To this day, readers mention that story to me more than anything else I’ve ever written. Here is the intro to the series, and here is the story from the first day of tryouts.

The biggest challenge I face

Hitting the fairway with my driver.

What I do when I am not working

Most of my time away from work is spent corralling my daughter, trying to get to the gym and talking trash to guys in my golf league. I miss pickup basketball but my lower back does not. Also, give me a good HBO series or a great basketball game on TV, and I’m a pretty happy guy.

How to reach me

You can email me at josh.weir@cantonrep.com or reach out to @jweirREP on Twitter.

