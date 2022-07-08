Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: July 8, 2022

CLEVELAND — With temperatures expected to top 90 degrees throughout Northeast Ohio today, officials have activated an Air Quality Alert for Ground Level Ozone within multiple counties. This means you can expect “unhealthy” air conditions for sensitive groups of people. The Air Quality Alert will be in...
ORANGE, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features reporting about Slyman's Deli on St. Patrick's Day in March 2022. Slyman's Tavern has announced that effective immediately, it has closed its restaurant in Orange. In a Facebook post, Slyman's Tavern says the building that housed the restaurant "was sold...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 16, 2022. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he has selected 16 high school students from Ohio to serve on the inaugural Ohio Student Safety Advisory that is within the Ohio School Safety Center (OSSC).
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 8, 2022. After the death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, the Akron National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) released a list of demands for Akron as well as the state of Ohio. On...
LITTLETON, Colo. — It took two days, two planes and two trains, but Olga Funk made it to Kyiv, Ukraine from Littleton, Colorado. “I call it an adrenaline-pumping trip, for sure," Funk said. Last month, Funk left Littleton behind to visit her hometown of Kyiv during the middle of...
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Brandy Bottone was 34 weeks along when she alone took the high occupancy vehicle lane, or HOV lane, on Central Expressway in Dallas County. She felt it was right to think the child she's carrying is a passenger in a lane designed for vehicles with two or more passengers.
Comments / 0