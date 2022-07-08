ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why U.S. Stock Futures Are Down Ahead Of Key Jobs Report For June

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLdt9_0gYiM7gf00

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the much-awaited jobs report for June.

US jobs report for June is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a 270,000 rise for nonfarm payrolls in June, compared with a better-than-expected 390,000 growth in May. Average hourly earnings are likely to increase 0.3% on the month, versus 0.3% gains in both May and April. The unemployment rate, however, is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6% in June. Data on wholesale inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET, while data on consumer credit for May will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 112 points to 31,255.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 16.50 points to 3,888.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 61 points to 12,077.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $104.23 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.9% to trade at $ 101.76 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 90,065,160 with around 1,045,080 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,587,300 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 32,761,040 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.3%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.7%, while German DAX fell 0.5%. Italy’s industrial production fell 1.1% from a month ago in May versus a revised 1.4% growth in the April. France recorded a current account deficit of EUR 3.9 billion in May versus a revised EUR 2.7 billion gap in the prior month, while trade deficit increased to EUR 13 billion in May from a revised EUR 12.7 billion in the previous month.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.1%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.25% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.38%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4%. The gauge for Japanese service sector sentiment fell 1.1 points from a month ago to 52.9 in June.

Broker Recommendation

Piper Sandler maintained Microsoft Corporation MSFT with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $352 to $312.

Microsoft shares fell 0.5% to $267.01 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • GameStop Corp GME fired its CFO, Mike Recupero and is also reportedly planning company-wide layoffs. The company also announced appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO, effective immediately.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share from $0.10 per share.
  • The U.S. Treasury said it had delivered a framework to President Joe Biden, calling for international engagement and an inter-agency approach to digital assets.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 preliminary revenue of $228 million, versus earlier forecast of $295 million to $305 million. Net loss is seen in the range of $31 million to $27 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's Why NetEase Shares Are Moving

NetEase Inc NTES shares are trading lower by 3.94% to $87.39 Monday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid a resurgence in COVID cases which has caused the closure of Macau casinos. Shanghai health officials said on Sunday that the city reported its first case...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 166 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was BHP Group BHP. Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. AMTD IDEA Group AMTD's stock fell the most,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

So What's Going On With Apple And Microsoft Shares Today?

Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower Monday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment. Morningstar reported the analyst consensus expects CPI to come in at elevated levels at 8.8%, which is slightly...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Is Getting Hammered

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, are trading lower Monday in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto, Ethereum ETH/USD. The broader cryptocurrency sector was lower throughout weekend trading, and volatile throughout Monday's trading session amid ongoing U.S. economic concerns and ahead of this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hot Stocks: 5 Tickers Moved By Traders on 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Stock Futures#Index Futures#Dow Futures#New York Fed#The Standard Poor#North American
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Ripple (XRP)?

Ripple is the company behind XRP, a blockchain solution for corporate transfers, both domestically and internationally. The current system for international transfers uses the SWIFT system, but it’s roughly 50 years old and has significant disadvantages. SWIFT is a slow and outdated system. If XRP is able to become...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 171.9% to $6.86 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 22.1 million shares is 156508.2% of Kaspien Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. Phunware...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Spin-Off Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Nosediving Today

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, are trading lower Monday in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto, Ethereum ETH/USD. The broader cryptocurrency sector was lower throughout weekend trading, and volatile throughout Monday's trading session amid ongoing U.S. economic concerns and ahead of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as broader economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report weigh on market sentiment. Several economists expect another strong inflation print this week. Consensus estimates point to CPI levels nearing 9% in June, which would be another tick up from the 8.6% reading in May. CPI data from May was above estimates and represented the highest reading in more than 40 years.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Apple Stock May Be Charging Up For A Bigger Run

Apple, Inc AAPL closed Friday's trading session slightly higher after a five-day rebound pushed the tech giant up about 9.5% off the June 30 low of $133.77. The rebound, which followed a pullback that took place between June 27 and June 30, confirmed Apple was trading in a new uptrend.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Adient Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Adient ADNT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Adient has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $31.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Gap Stock Is Falling

Gap Inc GPS shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a CEO transition and updated its second-quarter guidance. Gap announced that its president and CEO Sonia Syngal will step down from her position. Bob Martin, Gap's current executive chairman of the board, will serve as Gap president and CEO on an interim basis, effective immediately.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy