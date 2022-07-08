ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ztuc4_0gYiKx8G00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital.

The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local hospital.

Odessa Police Department says that one person is dead after a crash that happened last night around 6:07 pm, in the 12800 block of E Hwy 191.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash and further investigation revealed that a white 2003 Mercedes was traveling east in the inside lane and a beige 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was also traveling east in the inside lane behind the Mercedes.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 79-year-old Don Bassett of Midland, failed to control speed and slammed into the back of the Mercedes, sending both vehicles off the road and crashing into the retaining barrier.

The driver of the Mercedes later died at MCH. The name of the driver has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 4

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Victim in deadly auto pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victim killed in an auto versus pedestrian crash late Sunday night has been identified by Odessa Police. 58-year-old Shannon Miles, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:28 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to the crash near 42nd Street and Golder. Investigators said several people were […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed in a weekend crash has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety. 41-year-old Travis John Griffin died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:30 p.m. on July 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 158 at […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after child found walking near Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said a child in her care was found walking alone near Loop 250. Hannia Hernandez, 21, has been charged with child endangerment. According to an affidavit, around 7:15 a.m. on July 7, a man called 911 and said he had found a child […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two-day crime spree ends in arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store and then got caught breaking into a truck. Bobby Lopez Ramos, 34, has been charged with burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle. According to an affidavit, on July 6, Ramos was caught on camera breaking the […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kmid#Odessa Police Department#Mercedes#Medical Center Hospital#Opd#Odessa Fire Rescue#Chevrolet#Mch#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs7.com

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon. A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire. OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigating homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to 104 S. Terrell in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second victim was...
yourbasin.com

MPD investigates Friday night homicide incident

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, July 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 PM, the Midland Police Department responded to shots fired at 104 S. Terrell. According to the press release, upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas FCIC Assists Odessa PD and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Fuel Theft Arrests

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) assisted the Odessa Police Department in a large organized fuel theft case that resulted in the arrests of three men in Odessa on Wednesday, July 6. Other agencies who worked on the investigation include the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The FCIC provided intelligence and investigative guidance to the agencies that assisted them in assembling enough information to charge the men with Engaging in Organized Criminal activity. They are accused of stealing 300 gallons of fuel at an Odessa…
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman hides husband’s pills, assaults him, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her husband because she was angry he had been prescribed medication for erectile dysfunction. 46-year-old Michelle Herman has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.  On July 7, officers were called to the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Smith […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted and injured his wife. Jorge Romo Jr., 26, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Van Street to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO operation focuses on enforcing safety in the community

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)– Midland County Sheriff’s Office “Check Point Chickie” is a traffic enforcement and crime prevention operation that deputies implemented to ensure the safety of the community. Since the operation began, deputies have made more than 50 traffic stops along with several arrests. Right now,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested in connection to game room robbery

OPD asking for help to identify second suspect ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is behind bars after police said he robbed a woman at knifepoint earlier this year. 35-year-old Duran Oshay Haynes has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 27, Haynes and another unknown man robbed a game […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: MPD releases video of suspects in deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police, as well as the family of a victim, are still searching for answers after a deadly shooting left one dead last month. Now Crime Stoppers has released new video showing four “persons of interest” in the case. The incident happened on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

McCafe Frap leads to arrest of Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD makes arrest in weekend stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his friend multiple times last weekend. John Ryan Fel, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on July 3, Odessa offers responded to a home on Englewood to investigate an assault. There, officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing money, threatening victims with bat

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he broke into a home earlier this week. 74-year-old Benny Murrell has been charged with Burglary and two counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on July 6, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy