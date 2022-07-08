UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital.

The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local hospital.

Odessa Police Department says that one person is dead after a crash that happened last night around 6:07 pm, in the 12800 block of E Hwy 191.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash and further investigation revealed that a white 2003 Mercedes was traveling east in the inside lane and a beige 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche was also traveling east in the inside lane behind the Mercedes.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 79-year-old Don Bassett of Midland, failed to control speed and slammed into the back of the Mercedes, sending both vehicles off the road and crashing into the retaining barrier.

The driver of the Mercedes later died at MCH. The name of the driver has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

