10 High-Paying Part-Time Jobs in 2022

Image via iStock.

Think you need to be full-time to make good money? Part-time roles are becoming far more common, especially thanks to remote work, and they are paying much better than in years past.

On the site The Savvy Couple they compiled some of the best prospects for those wanting high-paying part-time jobs currently. Here are ten of the strongest options.

Accountant

The bigger the business, the more likely they need help balancing their books. A reliable, steady gig for those good with numbers.

Social Media Manager

Every company has at least one social media page now, and they all need someone savvy enough to run them. If you already have a knack for Instagram and Twitter, put it to use getting paid.

Presenting clear, error-free written content is essential to the professional appearance of any business. If you have an eye for grammar this job could be for you.

Bartender

Bartending is a great high-paying part-time job because it can pay very well, often operates on an evening shift, and it does not require any extra degree to get into.

Data Entry

If you have good typing skills, you can put them to use putting information into computer system databases. This kind of work can even frequently be done from afar.

Warehouse Work

If you are in good physical shape and want a break from working at a computer, warehouse work can be a good way to earn some extra money if you don’t mind working up a sweat.

Pet Caretaker

As Covid restrictions have lifted, people are back out of the house again and don’t have as much time for their pets. That’s where you come in. If you love animals, help out with dog walking or dog sitting.

Real Estate Agent

Working in the housing market can be a great way to pick up as many or as little projects as you want while working independently.

Computer Programmer

Though this job requires more education than some others, it is very flexible in finding work. Coding will make you a sought-after worker for all manner of businesses.

Speech Pathologist

This involves helping people who struggle with all manner of speech impediments, whether that is due to natural cognition issues or due to injuries such as a stroke.

Part-time work not only provides flexibility in terms of scheduling but also in regards to what skills you can use. Find the skill you have that can help supplement your income.

To read up on more great part-time jobs, check out all 27 of the jobs picked by The Savvy Couple here.

________

His & Her Money has ideas for high-paying part-time jobs that you might not have ever thought of before, whether you’re looking for a side hustle or a full-time income.

___________

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.