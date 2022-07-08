With Scrum Methodology Growing in Popularity, Penn State Great Valley Brings Back Certification Course

Image via Christy Selagy, Penn State Great Valley.

Penn State Great Valley has reintroduced the Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) course, becoming the only Penn State campus to offer the certification.

Scrum methodology can increase team productivity and innovation, as well as produce major components of an application in a fraction of the time that it would take using traditional methods, reducing waste and improving efficiency. Its growing popularity can be attributed to its ability to boost ROI for businesses and align the goals of developers, businesses, sponsors, and executives.

“There’s been a large increase in the use of Scrum methodology in a number of industries recently,” said Ed Weckerly, director of professional development at Penn State Great Valley. “This was the perfect time to bring back the CSM certification. I know a lot of students will benefit from this course.”

Penn State Great Valley’s two-day program is geared towards Scrum masters, software engineers, business analysts, product owners, project managers, product managers, QA managers, architects, and new Scrum teams.

The course will run remotely on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13, via Zoom, from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM each day. Upon completing the program, students take the CSM exam online and earn their CSM certification after passing the test. Course registration costs $1,095, which includes the exam fees and a two-year Scrum Alliance membership; students who register prior to July 5 will receive a $100 discount.

The course is taught by Raj Kasturi, an IT professional with experience in global application development and leadership who is also an experienced Scrum trainer, Scrum master, and agile coach helping organizations transition to Scrum. He has a proven track record in agile methodologies, project management, global and cross-functional teams management in matrixed environments, balancing commercial and technical constraints, delivering sustainable results through effective analysis, planning, risk management, problem-solving, and performance management.

“I impart real-life Scrum knowledge to students with my three decades of experience weaving personal stories, unique viewpoints, stimulating classroom discussions, activities, games, and illustrations,” said Kasturi. “I am passionate about turning learning from informational to transformational. I have experienced this to be causing a ripple effect of Scrum and agile education and growth across the globe.”

Penn State Great Valley is a ScrumAlliance Registered Education Ally and is committed to providing professional training that adheres to the principles of Scrum Alliance, while maintaining the academic integrity of Penn State.

For more information or to register for the CSM Certification course, click here.