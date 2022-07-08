ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned PM wedding party being moved from Chequers

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Boris and Carrie Johnson are no longer planning to host a wedding party at Chequers, which was reportedly to be held at the property despite the Prime Minister entering his final days in office as caretaker leader.

The pair married in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year.

A small group of family and friends attended the wedding, organised in strict secrecy, which was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street.

It was known Mr and Mrs Johnson planned to have a larger celebration in 2022, when coronavirus restrictions were likely to be relaxed.

They were said to have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for the celebration on July 30.

The Evening Standard reported last month that this would take the form of a “champagne-soaked soiree” at the PM’s country residence to celebrate the couple’s first anniversary.

Carrie and Boris Johnson (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

It had been suggested that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through – although this claim was denied by Downing Street.

The Mirror said it was told by two separate sources that the pair were keen to go ahead with the celebrations.

The PA news agency understands that the pair are now planning to move the wedding to a different location.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported on the change of plans, quotes sources who label as “frankly absurd” the suggestion that the wedding event had an influence on Mr Johnson’s desire to stay on as caretaker.

Newly-installed Education Secretary James Cleverly had earlier told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a new prime minister should let the couple have their wedding party at Chequers even if Mr Johnson is gone by then.

Mr Cleverly said: “I think that if that is done by that point in time, I suspect that it would be a rather generous action of the new prime minister to allow that to go ahead.

“Private functions like that do not impose a burden on the public purse…

“I think it’s churlish to be negative about two people who want to celebrate their marriage and their love for each other.”

