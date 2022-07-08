ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown Bridal Shop Says Yes to Success of YouTube Marketing Initiative

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via Facebook.

In a pop culture atmosphere where buying a wedding dress is fodder for reality TV, a Doylestown bridal boutique, L&H Couture, is smartly capturing customers’ delight on YouTube videos.

The marketing initiative asks shoppers to speak candidly about the bridal gown, bridesmaids’ outfits, or mothers’ formal wear they have just selected. The resulting videos reside on the shop’s website and its YouTube channel.

Gabby from Warminster’s message is fairly typical. “I’ve been searching for so long to find my dream dress,” she said. “And today, I’ve found the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen.”

The family and friends surrounding her then erupt in celebration — “Woo-hoo!” — of her find.

Dianna is a Lansdale native now living in Calif. She returned to the East Coast for dress shopping at the behest of her mother, who passes the shop routinely in commuting around the area.

“She always said I’ve got to come here when I get engaged,” Dianna explained. “And so I got engaged in January and have been looking for dresses. And today, I found my perfect dress.”

Blair from Newtown found the perfect look for her big day at L&H. It was a relief because she reportedly came up empty handed at “ten stores.”

Colleen just happened on the shop while walking by. “I couldn’t wait to come in,” she said. Her purchase was the second one she tried on. Once she got a glimpse of it on her, she found that she “…loved it; love it forever. L&H is my store.”

More information on L&H Couture — a Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce member — is online.

IN THIS ARTICLE
