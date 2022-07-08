ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Hospital Issues Reminder on Health Screening That’s Best Not to Let Fall in Arrears

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXJpd_0gYiKDyC00
Image via iStock.

Doylestown Health, recognizing that colonoscopy carries some fear and discomfort, recommends it anyway.

It’s no secret that a colonoscopy isn’t the most pleasant way to pass the time: It’s embarrassing; the prep can be seen as unpleasant; a separate driver is required for the post-procedure commute; it involves sedation; the outcome may be bad news. Doylestown Health, however, confidently asserts that the procedure’s upsides eclipse all objections.

In short, a few semiconscious moments in a back-opened hospital gown (which professionals learned to ignore ages ago) can be a life saver.

For most people over age 45, it’s a yearly task, once and done. Additional attention, however, may be required by those with elevated risk factors:

  • Personal or family history of cancer
  • Diet high in red and processed meats
  • Smoking
  • Sedentary lifestyle
  • Obesity
  • Diagnoses of:
  • Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
  • Ulcerative colitis
  • Cohn’s disease

Early stages of colorectal cancer usually present no symptoms, yet colon cancer is one of the most preventable cancers when caught early. Colonoscopy screening can find abnormal growths, called polyps, in the colon or rectum and remove them before they turn life threatening.

About 90 percent of colorectal cancer deaths can be prevented through this early detection and treatment.

The prep is rigorous but necessary. Successful exams rely on a clean colon. That is obtained through a day-long fast of solid foods and the oral administration of a liquid laxative, whose dose has lessened recently, owing to advancements in imaging technology.

Upon arrival at a Doylestown Health site, the procedure begins with the administration of a mild sedative. The exam follows, during which images of the colon are taken via a flexible camera that a colorectal specialist guides gently from the rectum to the large intestine.

Questionable tissue can be sampled for biopsy later.

Front to back, the entire procedure should last 30–60 minutes.

And the results, especially if they reveal a situation needing intervention, can last a (long and healthy) lifetime.

More colonoscopy information is available at Doylestown Health.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bctv.org

Phoenixville Hospital Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

Phoenixville Hospital is notifying individuals whose personal health information was involved in an incident of unauthorized access. Phoenixville Hospital routinely monitors workforce members’ access to the electronic medical records maintained for the hospital’s patients. During a recent review, it was discovered that one of the hospital’s employed workforce members accessed the electronic medical records of a patient on May 1, 2022, without an apparent business reason. Upon investigation, on May 12, 2022, the hospital discovered this employee had accessed and viewed additional Phoenixville Hospital patient electronic medical records between October 2021 and May 1, 2022, without a legitimate business need related to the employee’s job duties.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Doylestown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Doylestown, PA
Health
sanatogapost.com

Hospital: Employee Viewed Patient Records Without ‘Need’

PHOENIXVILLE PA – Phoenixville Hospital has discovered that one of its employees accessed electronic medical records of its patients “without an apparent business reason” over a recent seven-month period, hospital owner Tower Health said Friday (July 8, 2022). The hospital has begun “notifying individuals whose personal health information was involved,” Tower Health added.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

July 10, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Provide Follow up and Recovery Planning Services, including referrals, for individuals and households following regional events – primarily home fires – for American Red Cross. May also conduct Intake and provide Financial Assistance to qualified clients. Services may be provided in person or virtually. Contact Danielle Dietze, 570-202-7954, danielle.dietze@redcross.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tn8CFEAZ.
ALLENTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Township Gets $1M from State for New Rec Center

The project to build a new community recreation center in Doylestown Township has received a million-dollar boost from the state, writes Sarah Siock for the Bucks County Courier Times. The township is currently in the planning stages of development. The project is expected to cost almost $9 million. Last month,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#60 Minutes#Cancer Screening#Cancer Treatment#Doylestown Hospital#Doylestown Health#Diet
Phillymag.com

10 Ways to Keep From Falling Apart When the World Seems to Be Doing Just That

Philly-area therapists share strategies for taking care of your mental and emotional health during turbulent times. If we’re being honest, life as of late has felt like a nonstop series of unfortunate events. As if you don’t need reminding, the United States is seeing a seemingly never-ending pandemic, a monkeypox outbreak, the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a national baby formula shortage, and mass gun violence that policy leaders continuously fail to rectify. And that’s all on top of the personal difficulties each of us lives with, often silently.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

1,000 ‘essential’ Montgomery County employees to receive ‘premium pay’ for pandemic

NORRISTOWN — Around 1,000 essential workers employed by Montgomery County will soon receive an increase in pay amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Montgomery County spokesperson. Members of the Montgomery County Salary Board unanimously approved the designation of “premium pay” on Thursday for employees “required to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Hunterdon to receive $1 million budget grant for county 9-1-1 operations

A $1 million grant in the recently enacted state budget for Hunterdon County’s 9-1-1 operations is “the result of the many years long lobbying effort by the county and the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) to gain funding from the telephone surcharge the state has been diverting away from its dedicated use,” Hunterdon Commissioners Director John E. Lanza said at the board’s July 5 meeting.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

15-acre Chester County property to be permanently preserved to protect drinking water

A Chester County farm near the Delaware border will be permanently preserved to protect a major source of drinking water in New Castle County, officials said. The 15-acre farm, in the Landenberg section of Franklin Township, is owned by the family of the late Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, who died in 2019. Plans for its conservation were recently announced by Natural Lands, the region's oldest and largest land conservation organization.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy