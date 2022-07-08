ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Peekskill pedestrian struck and killed on Crompond Road

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLANDT – State police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday in Cortlandt that claimed the life of a pedestrian. The victim, a 34-year-old Peekskill resident was killed...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Mount Pleasant Crash

A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Westchester. It happened on Sunday, July 10 when a 2021 Honda Pilot operated by a 26-year-old White Plains man, was northbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Cleveland Street, state police said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortlandt, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cortlandt, NY
Cortlandt, NY
Accidents
Peekskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Peekskill, NY
Peekskill, NY
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Police: 3-year-old brutally assaulted in Ellenville

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ellenville Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old man from Middletown, who they say brutally assaulted a three-year-old child. At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Ellenville Police responded to assist on a medical call at 6 David Street in Ellenville. Upon arrival, officers found a three-year-old boy with numerous abrasions on his face and head and bleeding from the inside of his ear.
ELLENVILLE, NY
WTNH

Milford crash results in serious injuries

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford police responded to a serious car collision in the area of Broad Street and Bridgeport Avenue over the weekend. Officers were notified of the crash just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police stated that a juvenile was involved in this crash, driving a 2007 Lexus IS250.
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

One Killed In Overnight Long Island Expressway Crash In Medford

One person was killed in an overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 in Medford. A man was walking across eastbound Long Island Expressway, between Exits 64 and 65, when he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 58-year-old Yaphank man and then by a 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a 53-year-old Medford man, Suffolk County Police said.
MEDFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

21-year-old dies in e-bike, vehicle crash in NY

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision. […]
MONTGOMERY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Hudson Valley Hospital
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Nabbed For Shooting Of Another Teen In Beacon

A Hudson Valley 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting another teen, seriously wounding them. The shooting took place in June in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon at Davies South Terrace apartments. When police arrived on the scene to investigate a complaint of shots fired, they were informed...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One dead and one critical after hit and run in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY – One person is dead and another man is in critical condition after being struck by a car early Saturday morning on Route 52 in Montgomery. The victims were on an electric bike when they were struck by a car that left the scene of the accident. The...
MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theharlemvalleynews.net

te Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Montgomery. On July 9, 2022, at 12:44 a.m., state police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a car/bike collision. Initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling westbound on State Route 52 when it struck a battery powered bicycle (e-bike) that was being operated by Jaleek Johnson, age 21 from Walden, NY. His passenger on the bike was Christiana Kovacs, age 21 from the town of Montgomery. The vehicle that struck the bike left the scene. Troopers located the vehicle, a 2013 Subaru-Impreza, that was operated by Logan Kelly, age 22 of Walden, NY.
MONTGOMERY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Motorcyclist killed in Sussex County crash, state police say

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Deckertown Road Turnpike and Crigger Road in Montague Township,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

State police and Hatzalah EMS team up to improve drone skills

MONTICELLO – Members of the Catskills Hatzalah EMS teamed with the New York State Police to enhance their drone/Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) skills. The Hatzalah in the Catskills provides ambulance service in the Catskills and is expanding its services to include using drones for rescue missions. The New York...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hudson Valley Post

Caring Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Hit & Run In New York

A young Hudson Valley woman who "loved everyone" was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Her friend is seriously injured. On Saturday around 12:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks responded to State Route 52, between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery for a report of a collision between a car and a bicycle.
MONTGOMERY, NY
FOX 61

2 shot, 1 dead in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A shooting in Bridgeport resulted in a homicide Sunday afternoon. Two victims were stuck by gunfire at around 4:38 p.m. in the area of Fairfield Avenue and State Street. The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating and notifying the next of kin. No further information is available...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment fire displaces two families

NEW WINDSOR – A Sunday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in New Windsor displaced two families. The New Windsor Fire Department, assisted by a ladder truck from the Vails Gate Fire Department responded to 40 Cedar Lane, Squire Village for a fire. While the two companies worked at the scene, the Good Will Fire Department stood by at the New Windsor Fire Department headquarters.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Dropping a Dime on Sis; Dinner, Interrupted

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Smoggy. June...
RYE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy