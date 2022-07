Luis Suarez has revealed he has “five or six offers” from undisclosed MLS teams at the moment, as he considers his next move. The forward denied the possibility of a reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami last week, but did not shut the door on Major League Soccer entirely. In an interview with Radio Sport 890, Suarez said he would decide his fate in the next two weeks with the FIFA World Cup in mind.

MLS ・ 7 HOURS AGO