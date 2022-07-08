ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Steele has high expectations for UGA

By Michael Carvell, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Jalen Carter Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the Bulldogs game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Phil Steele, the longtime college football expert, has high expectations for both UGA and the SEC this season.

Steele predicted this week that the College Football Playoff yet again will have two SEC teams of the four invitees. One of those teams is No. 1-ranked Alabama, while the other one is UGA, which may surprise some, considering the exodus of Bulldogs to the NFL.

“I’ve got Ohio State making the playoff, Alabama making the playoff, Georgia making the playoff and Clemson making the playoff,” Steele told 92.9 The Game, via 247sports.

“I think if you look at their rosters overall due to what we just talked about — to your point originally there — was the recruiting classes that they brought in over the last five years have really got them the most talented teams.”

#Uga#Ohio State#American Football#Sec#Bulldogs#Clemson
