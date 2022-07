This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Shiba Inu. So far, July has been a good month for Ethereum, with the price rallying by over 15.6% in the past seven days. ETH is the best performer on our list this week, and in the process, it has also formed a large ascending triangle which is a bullish formation. Now, the cryptocurrency is found just under the key resistance level at $1,250.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO