Twitter stock drops 4% in pre-market after report says Elon Musk's deal to buy the company is in danger

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO