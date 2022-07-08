ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Twitter stock drops 4% in pre-market after report says Elon Musk's deal to buy the company is in danger

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXdlX_0gYiH8kR00
Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April. Maja Hitij/Getty Images
  • Twitter dropped 4% in Friday's premarket after the Washington Post reported Elon Musk's buyout deal is "in serious jeopardy."
  • The Post said Musk's team is dissatisfied about the information Twitter has provided about spam or fake accounts.
  • The deal is coming under increasing doubt, although Musk may find it hard legally to go back on his word.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Stock splits make shares more affordable, which can lead to price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
Page Six

Elon Musk, dad of 10, vows to ‘increase childcare benefits’ at his companies

Elon Musk has vowed to “increase childcare benefits” at his companies after he confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that he’s now a father of 10. The billionaire’s promise came in response to a Twitter user who asked what Musk — who owns Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company — would say to someone that thinks “they shouldn’t have a lot kids for cost reasons?”
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Twitter shares tumble after Elon Musk ends $44B deal

TWTR TWITTER INC. 33.09 -3.81 -10.34%. Musk's attorney informed Twitter last week that the Tesla CEO was terminating the deal to purchase the social media giant. Musk alleges that Twitter appears to have "made false and misleading representations" regarding the platform, particularly how it handles spam accounts. Ticker Security Last...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Tells Twitter He Is “Terminating” His Acquisition of the Company

Elon Musk told Twitter on Friday that he is “terminating” his proposed acquisition of the social media company, arguing in a letter that the company was in “breach” of the merger agreement. Musk’s letter said that he wants out of the deal “because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement).”More from The Hollywood ReporterBerlin Golden Bear Winner Mohammad Rasoulof...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy