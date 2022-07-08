ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Where to Watch and Stream Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Keanu Reeves Alex Winter George Carlin Robert V. Barron Terry Camilleri. Bill and Ted are high school buddies starting a band. They are also about to fail their history class—which means Ted would be sent to military school—but receive help from Rufus, a traveller from a future where their band...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BTS Lines Up Docuseries & Concert Film With Disney+

Click here to read the full article. K-Pop superstars BTS are getting into business with The Walt Disney Company. The Korean band have lined up a number of projects with streamer Disney+ including a docuseries and a concert film. The projects come out of a wide-ranging agreement with BTS studio Hybe. Projects including concert film BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA, filmed at the Sofi stadium in November, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a docuseries following the band that includes music rights and footage over the past nine years. The latter will launch next year. Elsewhere, V of BTS will star...
NFL
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream A Million Ways to Die in the West Free Online

Cast: Seth MacFarlane Charlize Theron Liam Neeson Amanda Seyfried Neil Patrick Harris. As a cowardly farmer begins to fall for the mysterious new woman in town, he must put his new-found courage to the test when her husband, a notorious gun-slinger, announces his arrival. Is A Million Ways to Die...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Possession of Hannah Grace Free Online

Cast: Shay Mitchell Grey Damon Stana Katic Louis Herthum J.P. Valenti. When a cop who is just out of rehab takes the graveyard shift in a city hospital morgue, she faces a series of bizarre, violent events caused by an evil entity in one of the corpses. Is The Possession...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream [REC]⁴ Apocalypse Free Online

Cast: Manuela Velasco Paco Manzanedo Héctor Colomé Ismael Fritschi Críspulo Cabezas. Ángela Vidal, the young television reporter who entered the building with the firemen, manages to make it out alive. But what the soldiers don't know is that she carries the seed of the strange infection. She is to be taken to a provisional quarantine facility, a high-security installation where she will have to stay in isolation for several days. An old oil tanker, miles off shore and surrounded by water on all sides, has been especially equipped for the quarantine.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Carlin
Person
Keanu Reeves
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel’s Top 4 and Hometown Dates Revealed by Reality Steve

The Bachelorette returns to ABC tonight, July 11, 2022, after a four-month hiatus after Clayton Echard’s season came to an end. While reality TV spoiler extraordinaire Reality Steve doesn’t have as many spoilers as he usually does for the upcoming season, he did announce which of the men make it into Rachel Recchia’s top four. Here’s what we know.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Man Who Sold His Skin Free Online

Cast: Yahya Mahayni Dea Liane Koen De Bouw Monica Bellucci Saad Lostan. To be able to travel to Europe and find the love of his life, Sam Ali, a Syrian refugee, accepts to have his back tattooed by one of the most sulfurous contemporary artist; becoming that way a precious work of art.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

How Can Eddie Come Back in Stranger Things Season 5?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things. Read at your own risk!. Of all the newly-added characters in the series, Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson easily sealed the deal with the fans in being the favorite in the show. However, with his tragic death in the finale of Season 4, fans are calling out to the creators to bring him back. How can he return in Stranger Things Season 5?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Tv#Adventure#Stream Bill Ted#Hulu Live Tv#The House Of Mouse
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Free Online

Cast: Kane Hodder Lar Park Lincoln Kevin Spirtas Terry Kiser Susan Blu. A young girl who possesses the power of telekinesis accidentally causes her father's death after a family dispute at Crystal Lake. Years later, when a doctor tries to exploit her abilities, her power becomes a hellish curse, and she unwittingly unchains the merciless, bloodthirsty Jason Voorhees from his watery grave.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Is Max Dead or Alive in Stranger Things Season 4 Ending? Will Sadie Sink Return For Season 5?

At the end of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2, it's frustraingly unclear how dead or alive Max (played by Sadie Sink) actually is. Max is the fourth and final victim of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) whose death triggers the apocalypse, breaking the barriers between Hawkins and the Upside-Down ahead of the fifth and final season of the show. Unlike Vecna's first three victims, Max was clinically dead for a moment before being revived by Eleven (Millie Bobby brown).
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Jurassic World: Dominion Battles Two Marvel Movies at the Box Office

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) is on track to become the biggest movie of 2022. While there's still quite a bit of competition standing in its way, the latest installment in the Jurassic series continues to defy the critics... Jurassic World: Dominion has made a huge impact at the global box...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tessa Thompson Shares Surprising Scene She Fought to Keep in Thor: Love and Thunder

It's no secret that there were a lot of scenes that had to be removed from the final version of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it looks like Tessa Thompson was absolutely passionate about a small scene that originally had to be deleted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Amazingly, the Westworld actor fought to keep it in the movie and it looks like she actually won!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Marvel Unveils The Mandalorian Series Preview

There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise was reinvigorated by The Mandalorian and after two successful seasons, fans are still invested in the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Now, the dynamic duo is ready to make a huge crossover from television to comics, and this week, they'll officially be joining the Marvel universe.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Trilogy's Cillian Murphy Looks Sinister as Doctor Doom in MCU Art

Since Marvel Studios' official announcement in 2020 that they'll be rebooting the Fantastic Four franchise, fans were incredibly thrilled about the idea because finally, there's a good chance that the First Family will be handled really well. Of course, a lot of you are well aware that long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing, there were already several attempts to turn the property into a box office juggernaut but they just didn't click.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut

A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Girl Denied Entrance to Disney Store Receives Gift

Last year, 9 year old Alexis LaGrega from New York was refused entry into a Staten Island Disney Store. This year, she received a gift she never expected!. In 2021 Alexis and her mother wanted to go shopping in a local Disney Store when employees denied them entrance. The girl was wearing a neck gaiter which employees informed the pair was not an acceptable face covering. Alexis’ mother tried to explain that Alexis was born with a congenital deformity called Microtia, and did not have a fully formed right ear, leaving her unable to wear a mask with ear loops. In a statement to local news station PIXII, Holly LaGrega, Alexis’s mother, said “Even after I pointed it out and explained, it was like they could care less what I said. They just kept saying store policy is she has to have a mask on with ear loops,”
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy