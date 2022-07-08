ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Stray showers expected early Saturday, most areas will stay dry in afternoon

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A stray shower early Saturday will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon. Another isolated shower may pop up late day, but most areas will stay dry.

It will still be muggy, but as the night goes on a slow drop in the humidity moves in setting up some fantastic weather for Sunday.

A refreshing wind from the north will set up pleasant weather Sunday, so take a walk or fire up the grill and enjoy some time outdoors.

Summer heat and humidity return early next week.

