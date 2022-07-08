ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Bird Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Forest Whitaker Diane Venora Keith David Damon Whitaker Michael Zelniker. Saxophone player Charlie Parker comes to New York in 1940. He is quickly noticed for his remarkable way of playing. He becomes a drug addict but his loving wife Chan tries to help him. Is Bird on Netflix?....

How Would Will Byers Be A Central Character In Stranger Things Season 5?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things. Read at your own risk!. It all started with Will Byers when he mysteriously disappeared in the pilot episode of the series. Throughout the show, he seemed to be going back and forth in the sidelines alongside the other cast but for Stranger Things Season 5, the story is set to go full circle as the showrunners revealed that he would be a central character in the final stretch of the narrative.
Is Vecna Dead in The End of Stranger Things Season 4?

Netflix has already teased that the Hawkins gang won't be able to defeat Vecna in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale. Volume 1 introduced Vecna, the most dangerous villain residing in the Upside Down who has already murdered several teenagers in Hawkins, Indiana. While Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is not aware of the evil being's curses in Hawkins at the end of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 1, her restored memories from the Nina Project reveal Vecna's true identity.
Tessa Thompson Shares Surprising Scene She Fought to Keep in Thor: Love and Thunder

It's no secret that there were a lot of scenes that had to be removed from the final version of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, it looks like Tessa Thompson was absolutely passionate about a small scene that originally had to be deleted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Amazingly, the Westworld actor fought to keep it in the movie and it looks like she actually won!
Where to Watch and Stream Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Free Online

Cast: Kane Hodder Lar Park Lincoln Kevin Spirtas Terry Kiser Susan Blu. A young girl who possesses the power of telekinesis accidentally causes her father's death after a family dispute at Crystal Lake. Years later, when a doctor tries to exploit her abilities, her power becomes a hellish curse, and she unwittingly unchains the merciless, bloodthirsty Jason Voorhees from his watery grave.
Star Wars: Marvel Unveils The Mandalorian Series Preview

There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise was reinvigorated by The Mandalorian and after two successful seasons, fans are still invested in the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu aka Baby Yoda. Now, the dynamic duo is ready to make a huge crossover from television to comics, and this week, they'll officially be joining the Marvel universe.
Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
The Dark Knight Trilogy's Cillian Murphy Looks Sinister as Doctor Doom in MCU Art

Since Marvel Studios' official announcement in 2020 that they'll be rebooting the Fantastic Four franchise, fans were incredibly thrilled about the idea because finally, there's a good chance that the First Family will be handled really well. Of course, a lot of you are well aware that long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a thing, there were already several attempts to turn the property into a box office juggernaut but they just didn't click.
MCU Photo Officially Confirms Deadpool’s Scrapped Phase Four Debut

A lot of mystery continues to shroud Deadpool's official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the fact that it's been three years since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox, it's evident that Marvel Studios isn't in a hurry to introduce the fourth-wall-breaking hero to Earth-616. click to enlarge. +...
Girl Denied Entrance to Disney Store Receives Gift

Last year, 9 year old Alexis LaGrega from New York was refused entry into a Staten Island Disney Store. This year, she received a gift she never expected!. In 2021 Alexis and her mother wanted to go shopping in a local Disney Store when employees denied them entrance. The girl was wearing a neck gaiter which employees informed the pair was not an acceptable face covering. Alexis’ mother tried to explain that Alexis was born with a congenital deformity called Microtia, and did not have a fully formed right ear, leaving her unable to wear a mask with ear loops. In a statement to local news station PIXII, Holly LaGrega, Alexis’s mother, said “Even after I pointed it out and explained, it was like they could care less what I said. They just kept saying store policy is she has to have a mask on with ear loops,”
