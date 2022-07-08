ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Zephyrhills hot sauce company featured in many local restaurants

By Jillian Ramos
 3 days ago
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — It started as a love for all things hot and a passion for giving something new a shot.

Matthew Zambrana and Jason Reed took a chance and started their own hot sauce business, Rhino Smash.

After coming up with their own version for themselves, they eventually launched at the Pasco EDC. After finding success there, they opened a new space in Zephyrhills.

They make something for just about everyone, from mild to ultra spicy hot flavors and some that are even suitable for dessert.

"Our Apache's Curse, we call it our chili head sauce. We put it on everything. And it's super hot, but it's super flavorful. And we love doing unique combinations adding the fruits in and yes, everybody can do that. But I feel like we've got kind of got like the niche market where we're actually doing it right," explained Zambrana.

Currently, they produce 10 sauces with more coming in the future.

"So overall, the best-sellers are Mango Habanero. We use a real mango in that so it's not an artificial flavor. It's fantastic on wings. On the spicy side, the Apache's Curse by far is our best seller. But right now we have 10 flavors. We're getting ready to bring back the barbecue sauce that we did for the Zephyrhills Pigs in Z'Hills event. We're also working on a dry seasoning," said Zambrana.

You can read more about their story and their products by clicking here.

