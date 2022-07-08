ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Community continues to support Zephyrhill's Commandough's pizza

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — If you're looking for good pizza and to make a few friends, Commandough's is a locally owned pizza joint in the heart of Zephyrhills.

The restaurant opened in 2016 and is known most for its New York Style pizza.

Not only does this business help support the community but the community continues to support them, too.

"We definitely have made our name here. You know, when COVID happened, we would not have been as successful as we were if we didn't have a great community who showed up here and sat in that parking lot and waited for there to go food every day. So yes, all those customers that come in here on their bikes. We love that. The small community is my favorite part about the restaurant," Cat Johnson, Manager of Commandough's said.

Commandough's and a few other businesses also do a receipt swap, bring in your receipt from A.O.K. or Take Solace tattoos for a discount.

