ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoreline, WA

Vintage Volkswagen car show July 16, 2022

By DKH
shorelineareanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article39th Vintage Aircooled VW car show and Swap Meet at Shoreline...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING-5

A hidden gem on the shores of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Whether by boat or foot, there's a spot on the northern shores of Lake Union that's a hidden gem with incredible water views. Bowriders Grill is run by Chef Matthew, who prepares everything from meat and fish smoked in the smoker right on-site, to freshly baked chocolate chip cookies he surprises guests with after dinner.
UNION, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Goat Lake, off Mountain Loop Highway

My husband and I were just talking about how much we love that trail. Next on my list! (u/fluffy_camaro) Goat lake is amazing. I hiked there a few years back not knowing anything about it, a friend picked it out. It was a pleasant walk in the woods for what felt like forever until it opened up to this view, totally mind blowing. One of my favorite day hikes. (u/Butt_Putnam)
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Catalytic converter thieves target Renton neighborhood

RENTON, Wash. — Despite a new law that hopes to deter incidents, catalytic converter thefts are still taking place, especially in one Renton neighborhood. "There must be a better way to go about doing things than stealing catalytic converters," said Tony Barngrover. Video posted on Ring.com caught thieves in...
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Cars
shorelineareanews.com

Toddler survives fall from third-story apartment window in Everett

EVERETT, WA – Everett Fire transported a 16-month-old girl to Providence Regional Medical Center Saturday after she fell approximately 35 feet from a third-story window at an apartment complex. Thankfully, the child only suffered a minor foot injury and has since been released from the hospital. This is the...
EVERETT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Crash on Highland Park Way hill

JAT July 9, 2022 (8:17 am) Any update on the low bridge? seemed to be stuck open @7:40 ruing everybody’s beat rhe bridge weekend plans. WSB July 9, 2022 (8:34 am) Have reported that separately. Still “stuck” per camera view. D-Ridge July 9, 2022 (9:08 am) When...
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Gun battle sends crowds fleeing after Washington Hall show — UPDATE

Cars were damaged but there were no reported victims after gunfire sent crowds at a Sunday night show at Washington Hall fleeing into the streets around 14th Ave. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, gunfire was reported just before midnight near the concert and community venue at 14th and Fir. Minutes later, more gunfire and a multi-car collision was reported at 12th and Yesler.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Vehicles
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Washington Restaurant Among The Best Drive-Ins In The U.S.

America has seen some pretty unique trends, especially in the food scene. There was a time when drive-ins reigned supreme and invited crowds of people at all hours of the day, but their glory days have been behind them for years. Luckily, the COVID-19 pandemic has revived the demand for these unique restaurants due to restrictions on indoor and sit-down dining.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Gather your clan for the 75th annual Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games

Experience a wee bit of Scotland at the Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games & Clan Gathering, the largest event of its kind in Washington state, set for July 22-24. The 6th oldest Scottish festival in the U.S. went virtual the past two years due to the pandemic. But the beloved festival returns in person for the 75th annual games in 2022. The event is organized by the Seattle Scottish Highland Games Association (SSHGA).
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
The Suburban Times

Encampment Near Orchard Street Water Tower

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near our water tower near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact and no trespassing has occurred.
TACOMA, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

U-Haul of military family stolen and dumped in Washington

A couple reported a stolen U-Haul to Tumwater Police Wednesday morning after finding the vehicle missing from the parking lot of the hotel they stayed in. The Klingensmiths were traveling from the Bay Area of California to Port Angeles where husband Josh Klingensmith has been stationed for the U.S. Coast Guard. They had driven 12 hours and made their way to Tumwater before stopping at a hotel.
TUMWATER, WA
shorelineareanews.com

I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 this week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am the following morning Monday, July 11 through the morning of Thursday, July 14.
LYNNWOOD, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3901 SW 328th St

Welcome to the best preserved 1969 home around! Take a trip back in time with this lovingly cared for home w/excellent bones in need of an update or two. Priced for the first time homebuyer, investor, or old soul to love it as is. This home features a deep 2 car garage providing shop space & extra storage. Storage galore throughout! 2 generator hookups, large Primary Suite w/en suite, 2 closets, & laundry chute! Vintage kitchen complete w/original (it works) double oven & range. Private front patio off Family Room. Amazing, private backyard w/huge entertaining deck w/built in seating & bar! Gazebo with swing to enjoy nature. Close to everything, yet quiet & peaceful. Golf & Country club membership is only $3000/yr for community members.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Puget Sound gas prices down over $1 from June peak

Gas prices have been steadily falling over the past four weeks, from an average high of $5.70 a gallon to locations offering gas for $4.57 a gallon around the Puget Sound. Prices are still higher than the national average, but have been falling steadily since the June 15 peak of $5.70 a gallon in the Seattle area, according to Gas Buddy.
SEATTLE, WA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Puyallup, WA — 20 Top Places!

Are you headed to the landlocked city of Puyallup in Washington for a food-filled getaway?. If so, look through this list of your fantastic dining choices that I prepared especially for you!. I gathered all your spectacular options, like fast-food chains serving classic American dishes, cafes selling freshly baked goods,...
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy