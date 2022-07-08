Vintage Volkswagen car show July 16, 2022

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is aware and closely monitoring the encampment near our water tower near Lowe’s on Orchard Street. We share Orchard Street with the City of Tacoma. The Anchor Church property and Lowe’s happen to be in Tacoma, therefore, not in our jurisdiction. Fircrest only owns the parcel where the water tower is built. Our Police Officers and Public Works crew monitor our parcel to ensure that our fence is intact and no trespassing has occurred.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO