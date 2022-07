Summer is here, and that brings a mix of emotions for parents. Let’s be real, this year has been a dumpster fire of stress and anxiety for parents navigating the pandemic. While some may feel relief, others are facing a whole new set of questions about how to keep their kids safe from COVID-19 in settings like camps or during summer travel. When kids have less structured time, some kids may need to make more of their own health and safety choices.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO