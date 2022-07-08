ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

One woman dominated the awards at a Virginia county fair. Then the internet went wild

wpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep in southwest Virginia, there's a county fair where, last month, one woman won first, second and third place for best cookies. She also swept all three awards for candy and for savory bread. In fact, she won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBKR

WATCH: Creepy Figure Captured on a Kentucky Security Cam [VIDEO]

I'm a harsh critic of horror movies. I love them; don't get me wrong. But I think so few of them are even scary anymore. So I will take a good, honest jolt when I'm watching one. Show me something that makes my skin crawl, gives me that funny feeling between my shoulder blades, or just plain makes me jump, and I'll be happy.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Government
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
cleveland19.com

Slyman’s Tavern shuts down Orange store location

ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Slyman’s Tavern shut down their Orange store, located at 4009 Orange Pl., for good on Saturday. The news was shared through a Facebook post from the organization on July 9. The building was sold and will become the future home of Restoration Hardware, the post...
ORANGE, OH
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt
wevv.com

Kentuckians urged to be on the lookout for wild turkeys

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is encouraging folks to send in pictures of turkeys spotted in the wild. According to the department, anyone who observes wild turkeys in Kentucky during July or August can help scientists and wildlife observers by entering some basic information about their sightings into an online survey portal. The data you send in will help the department to better understand turkey trends in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Southwest Virginia#Cook It#Online Dating#Food Drink#Hot#Tiktok
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ourcommunitynow.com

West Virginia week in history - Johnnie Johnson

The son of a coal miner, Johnson grew up listening to ‘‘hillbilly’’ and big band music. He left West Virginia in 1941, during World War II, to work in a Detroit defense plant. He entered the Marines in 1943 as one of the first 1,500 African ...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy