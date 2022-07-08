ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock – live: Smyths Toys sells out, but BT and Currys restocks continue

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Update 8 July: The PS5 is currently in stock at Currys , BT Shop , EE and Scan , after selling out at Smyths Toys . The PS5 could restock at Game soon. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been seriously difficult to get hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the global pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, things have improved in recent months. The PS5 was pretty much in stock throughout the entire months of May and June, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection leading the charge. We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’re also playing close attention to the tech giant’s website this week.

Despite restocks becoming more regular, buying a console on its own is still more difficult than picking up a bundle, with standalone consoles selling out in the blink of an eye, while digital consoles (bundles included) have been non-existent. But we’re here to help, whether you’re after a bundle or the standalone PS5 disc and PS5 digital edition consoles.

Are you still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5? Our goal is to secure you a next-gen machine, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews .

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

