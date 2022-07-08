Swimming resumes at Ocean Beach after shark bites lifeguard
Officials say swimming has resumed at Ocean Beach after a shark bit a lifeguard during training Thursday morning.
Chief lifeguard Jill Weinstein says lifeguards will take Jet Skis out to survey the area.
The attack is the second time this week a lifeguard was bitten by a shark during training. The other incident happened at Smith Point on Sunday.
John Mullins was attacked around 11 a.m. during a lifeguard training exercise about 150 feet offshore in Ocean Beach on Fire Island.
The 17-year-old was bitten on the foot by a tiger sand shark.
"I didn't really feel the bite at first," Mullins says. "My adrenaline was rushing right away."
Mullins had been playing the role of a victim in the training exercise when he actually had to be rescued by other lifeguards.
Mullins was rushed to South Shore University Hospital where he received multiple stitches.
