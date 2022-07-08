ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Beach, NY

Swimming resumes at Ocean Beach after shark bites lifeguard

By News 12 Staff
Officials say swimming has resumed at Ocean Beach after a shark bit a lifeguard during training Thursday morning.

Chief lifeguard Jill Weinstein says lifeguards will take Jet Skis out to survey the area.

The attack is the second time this week a lifeguard was bitten by a shark during training. The other incident happened at Smith Point on Sunday.

John Mullins was attacked around 11 a.m. during a lifeguard training exercise about 150 feet offshore in Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

The 17-year-old was bitten on the foot by a tiger sand shark.

"I didn't really feel the bite at first," Mullins says. "My adrenaline was rushing right away."

Mullins had been playing the role of a victim in the training exercise when he actually had to be rescued by other lifeguards.

Mullins was rushed to South Shore University Hospital where he received multiple stitches.

