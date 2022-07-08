ALERT CENTER: Police: 11-year-old riding bike fatally struck in Sagaponack

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sagaponack, NY

Police: 11-year-old riding bike fatally struck in Sagaponack

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck and killed while riding a bicycle in Sagaponack.

The incident happened on Town Line Road.

Southampton town police say 42-year-old Jhony Nieto was backing up from a work site when he hit the young boy riding his bicycle.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Nieto stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

