ALERT CENTER: Police: 11-year-old riding bike fatally struck in Sagaponack

On July 10, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road on a report that a car was running, and it appeared that a person was lying in the backseat. The first arriving officers determined that the occupant was notresponsive. Westport EMS also responded to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but unfortunately the party was pronounced deceased. The deceased was tentatively identified as a thirty-four-year-old female from Stratford, CT.
Shortly after an alert was issued about a missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island, police reported she has been located. Kimberlyn Cornejo-Reyes had last been seen at her Hempstead home at about 2 a.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said she was reported...
Norwalk police continue to investigate the death of a baby boy. Police say a family member called 9-1-1 around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to report the infant was unresponsive. Officers rushed to the home in South Norwalk where they soon were joined by the fire department.
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who they say stole from a Hampton Bays store on more than one occasion in June. According to police, the...
A man was killed and six other people were injured in a boat crash off the shore of the Connecticut River in Portland, officials say. The incident happened Sunday just north of Petzold's Marina at marker 100 just after 4 p.m. First responders arrived on scene and found multiple victims...
GLEN COVE, N.Y. -- A shooting at a pool party on Long Island left three people hurt Sunday.It happened at the Mansion at Glen Cove.Glen Cove police say an annual pool party known as the Big Fendi Celebrity Birthday Celebration was disrupted just after 5 p.m. when shots were fired in the lobby of the hotel."Apparently there was a private party here today and there was a very large number of people here, and from what I understand, some kind of a fight ensued and three people were shot," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said.Police say three people suffered graze wounds and were taken to a local hospital. None of the injuries were life-threatening.They say it started with some type of argument."Type of fight, we don't know all the details yet. One of the security guards who was working the event tried to escort the persons out of the Mansion and shots rang out," Det. Lt. John Nagle told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.Authorities say the suspect fled. No arrests have been made.None of the victims are Glen Cove residents.
A 73-year-old Long Island resident who was reported missing has been found. The Nassau County Police Department reported on Sunday, July 10, that Stephen Croal was located. He was reported missing earlier that morning. Original report:. Police asked the public for information after a Long Island man was reported missing.
New York State Police issued an alert about a missing 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off at fairgrounds in the region. Police received a report at about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, that Onnex Thompson-Hall went missing after reportedly wandering off in the area of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.
A man was killed after being struck by three vehicles on a Long Island roadway overnight. The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10 in Sayville. The man was in the roadway of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, west of Lincoln Avenue, when he was first struck by a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by an 18-year-old Holbrook man, Suffolk County Police said.
The Suffolk County SPCA has charged a Huntington Station woman with animal abandonment. Detectives charged Darcy Beard, 60, with one count of animal abandonment, a misdemeanor. They said she drove to the Dix Hills Animal Hospital when it was closed, dumping Lavender Rose, her 9 year old female, by leaving it in a cat carrier and driving away.
