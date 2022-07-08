ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Columbus

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zurwz_0gYi73Vj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, and police are investigating after a shooting in a gas station parking lot.

According to Columbus police, at about 1:23 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2800 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Zemyre Abraham, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside his vehicle along the curb on Stelzer Road.

Abraham was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport warehouse

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A female victim and male suspect are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. Groveport police laid out the full account of what occurred in a 12:37 p.m. update. Agencies said multiple calls came in between 5:22-5:24 […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 23, injured in Short North shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was shot overnight Monday outside a diner in the Short North Arts District just north of downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police. Officers went to the 1100 block of North High Street just after 2:30 a.m. where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family killed in north Columbus house fire identified

ABOVE: Neighbors remember the family who died in a house fire in North Columbus on July 7. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Fire has identified the family who died in a house fire in north Columbus last week. According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffery Geitter, Mark Nibert, 61, his wife Linda, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Car collides with Bistro in downtown Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car collided into a Bistro located in downtown Columbus overnight Monday after a crash, according to Columbus police. Police say the crash occurred just after 3:00 a.m. when two cars hit each other in the 100 block of N. High Street, with one car ending up hitting the Haveli Indian Bistro.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport shooting: Man tries to save suspect’s life

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A man on his way to work following a shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport Monday said he tried to save the suspect’s life. One woman died after being shot inside the SK Foods warehouse on the 3300 block of Toy Road early Monday in what police said was a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two decades later, Columbus man found shot to death in Indiana identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
10TV

1 woman critical following shooting in South Linden

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in South Linden early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found one woman...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Grand jury to decide possible charges after man shot during fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury will decide if charges will be brought against a man accused of shooting another man while allegedly being choked by him. Columbus police said they responded to the 3600 block of Lockbourne Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night and found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
cwcolumbus.com

Missing child alert issued for teen that may be in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued an endangered missing child alert for a 16-year-old girl. Makenzie Ann Carson was last seen at the Mosquito Lake State Park around 1 a.m. on July 7, 2022. Carson was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after crash involving semi-truck in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after the van he was driving hit the trailer of a semi-truck in Ross County Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. Route 35 near mile marker 36 in Richmond Dale, Ross County, […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, reported missing in Ross County

FRANKFORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing from the Frankfort area. Cheyenne Nutt, 15, was last seen leaving a home in the area Sunday night. The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Waverly area. Cheyenne is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Killed in Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 3100 Block of Sterling Lane early Sunday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 32-year-old victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus Shooting Outside of Bar Leaves One Injured

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 5000 Block of East Livingston Avenue last Friday. The victim, a 25-year-old male, told police that he was leaving a local bar with friends when shots rang out. He and his friends rushed to their car for safety and left the area.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy