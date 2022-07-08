Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead, and police are investigating after a shooting in a gas station parking lot.

According to Columbus police, at about 1:23 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2800 block of Stelzer Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Zemyre Abraham, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside his vehicle along the curb on Stelzer Road.

Abraham was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.