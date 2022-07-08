ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies after shooting

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3420wF_0gYi6ZSh00

NARA, Japan (AP) — Japan’s NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world’s safest.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Old Abe#Nara#Nhk
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
FOX59

California adds Indiana to travel list over transgender sports law

California added Indiana to its growing list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws it views as discriminatory against members of the LGBTQ community. The response comes after Indiana lawmakers passed House Bill 1041 and overrode a veto from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The law prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls school […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
FOX59

Get free legal advice from an Indy attorney on July 12

INDIANAPOLIS — Need legal advice but can’t afford it? The Indianapolis Bar Association is opening up the phone line and offering free legal advice for one day only. On July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., attorney volunteers will be but a phone call away and be available to easily provide legal advice to anyone who may be in need. Attorneys participating in the Legal Line are prepared to answer questions on topics such as divorce, child custody, child support, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month. “Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday. Sullivan said it was proof the Russia’s overwhelming bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, was “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons.”
POTUS
FOX59

Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Mishawaka woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old woman from Mishawaka. According to Indiana State Police, Freddie Brooks is a black female, 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds who has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, khaki pants and pink slippers.
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

Biden admin: Docs must offer abortion if mom’s life at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday told hospitals that they “must” provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk, saying federal law on emergency treatment guidelines preempts state laws in jurisdictions that now ban the procedure without any exceptions following the Supreme Court’s decision to end a constitutional right to […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy