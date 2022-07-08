ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Lands in Georgia with Alpharetta Opening

By Post By: Lisa Hay
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago
Photo: Official.

Fans of the vivacious and ever-growing food and beverage scene in Alpharetta can expect bright flavors, nutritious ingredients and a fully-customizable experience at the city’s newest delicious addition, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen. The restaurant will begin welcoming guests on August 11 with a Grand Opening VIP Week marking their debut in Georgia.

Founded in Florida in 2016 by Chris Gannon and his father, Outback Steakhouse Co-Founder Tim Gannon, Bolay embraces the best of nourishing ingredients and chef-inspired flavors into a fast-casual concept.

Chris Gannon, co-founder and CEO, has always had a desire to inspire others to be the best versions of themselves, and his passion for globally inspired flavors coupled with Bolay’s healthier menu options created the perfect storm that has taken Florida by surprise. After seeing a fantastic response to Bolay’s menu throughout their home state with 22 restaurants open and more on the way, it is time to bring the love of fresh flavor to the greater Atlanta community.

“We were inspired by the energy and enthusiasm of the Alpharetta community,” said Chris in a statement. “The people there are passionate about fueling their lifestyle and supporting their neighbors, and Bolay was a natural addition to that kind of environment.”

Bolay’s menu features a myriad of options that energize and satisfy, with a chef-inspired build-your-own Bol experience crafted from global flavors. Greens & Grains like Forbidden Black Rice can be topped with Veggies like Balsamic Mushrooms and Ginger Broccoli. Select a savory Protein like roasted Steak Au Jus and Spicy Thai Shrimp, and turn up the flavor with tasty Add-Ons and Sauces like Chimichurri Tomatoes and Creamy Garlic & Herb Sauce. Guests are invited to create their Bols with a colorful array of fresh selections that are entirely gluten-free and can be adapted for any lifestyle. Crowd favorites include the Kale Yeah! Salad and Cilantro Noodles as the base, while topping highlights feature Roasted Street Corn, Power Beans, Teriyaki Chicken and Cilantro Pesto, all seasoned, cooked and crafted in-house with high quality ingredients.

The newest restaurant will be headed by Operating Partner Mitch Rubin, who has deep roots in Alpharetta. After following his passion for food into restaurants and kitchens over twenty years ago, Rubin landed in Alpharetta as the debut Executive Chef and General Manager for reputable kitchen franchises. He joined the Bolay team with a love for the Alpharetta community, and he is eager to establish Bolay as a changemaker in the industry as well as a source of support for the city.

“As a longtime resident myself, I really want the people here to know that we’re behind them,” Rubin says, “not only by providing a source of nourishment for a great lifestyle, but by building relationships, supporting local organizations and giving folks a place to work and thrive.”

The city will see the restaurant welcome their first guests with a Grand Opening VIP Week at their location near North Point Mall, where newcomers can enjoy a Free Regular Bol between August 11 and August 15 with an RSVP from their Eventbrite page. Upon their very first day of opening, the Bolay team’s Grand Opening Giveaway will gift the first 100 guests in line with free Bolay Bol for a year through the BolayGo App. Guests can also expect gift card giveaways, free swag and, of course, tons of delicious food throughout the course of the week.

“The festivities at Bolay won’t end after the Grand Opening,” says Rubin. “I like to say we have a party in the restaurant every day.”

Bolay is also selecting additional talent to join their amazing team and will be hosting weekly events at their new location through July 14.

