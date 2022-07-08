Lockeroom loses double header at home against Paragould

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team lost a pair of games at Paragould Sunday afternoon. Paragould won the first game 10-4. Logen Walker led the Mountain Home offense with three hits and two RBI. In the second game, Paragould topped the Lockeroom 6-5. The Lockeroom wraps up the...
Sunday will be the final road trip of the regular season for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom is set for an outing with Paragould. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:30.
Two Mountain Home teams and another area squad will begin action in the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Junior State Tournament on Monday. For pool play, MacLeod and North Central Arkansas will be in Conway to compete in UCA Pool A, and Alley-White will take part in Fort Smith Pool E at Hunts Park.
The Mountain Home Bomber Soccer Camp begins this week for boys and girls entering fourth through eighth grades. The camp will be held each Tuesday evening through Aug. 2 at Bomber Stadium. All students will need tennis shoes or preferably soccer cleats, shin guards and a soccer ball. In addition,...
Venera Larosa Everett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 94. She was born August 8, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank and Mary Forgitano Bonfiglio. She married Danny Everett on May 24, 1968, in Waltham, Massachusetts. Venera...
Bakersfield, MO. – A West Plains man has become seriously injured from a crash that happened July 8th at 7AM. Mitchell Barton, 40 of West Plains, MO, was traveling Westbound on Highway 142 three miles East of Bakersfield, when he crashed. He was driving a 2004 Chevy Suburban, and crashed when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and overturned.
Something happened in Mountain Home Thursday that had not happened in 3,624 days or just shy of ten years. A triple digit temperature was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, as the thermometer topped out at an even 100 degrees. Its the first time since Aug. 5, 2012 a triple digit reading has officially happened.
A nine-year-old girl from Jonesboro suffered injuries to her leg when she made contact with a boat propeller while swimming in Norfork Lake.According to the accident report, on Saturday authorities were dispatched to the Big E bluff on Norfork Lake for a report of a nine-year-old being hit with a boat propeller.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance is working to help those who need a hand up. The organization announced on Thursday, July 8, a “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can” box. The box, located outside of the DJA’s office on 407 Union Street,...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jayden Prunty was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in early February. Sunday, Prunty’s family celebrated his birthday and protested his death. His family stood outside the Jonesboro Police Department protesting the shooting. They held signs with “Justice for Jayden” and “Honk for Justice”...
A retired Mountain Home police investigator has announced his candidacy for the Mountain Home City Council. Jay Volkman will be running for the Ward 2, Position 1 seat in the November general election. Volkman retired from the Mountain Home Police Department in March after 17 years of service. His wife,...
TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
An area man was seriously injured Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident east of Bakersfield. Forty-year-old Mitchell Barton of West Plains was transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barton was nearly three miles east of Bakersfield on Missouri Highway 142 in...
A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
A newly taken video shows a Jonesboro police officer slamming a young man after what appears to be an argument about another person’s arrest. A video taken over the weekend in Jonesboro shows several JPD officers encountering young men following a rodeo event. As the video begins, one of the men is already in the process of being arrested. This seems to incense the crowd who begin to pepper the officers with questions as to why their friend is being arrested.
