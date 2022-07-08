Sunday funeral for Elbert Co School Board member

samantha rucker

The funeral for Samantha Rucker is set for 4 o’clock Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Elberton. Rucker, who served on the Elbert County School Board, passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer. She was 38 years old.

Samantha Rucker obituary from Berry Funeral Home…

“A life lived to the fullest each day. A life that loved her kids and made sure everyone around her knew it. A life that didn’t see differences, no matter what they were. A life who often took the road less travelled and made it her own. A life who loved and was loved BIG! A life that courageously faced an earthly battle with cancer and gave it her all.”

Samantha Rose Westbrook Rucker WON her battle on Saturday morning, July 2, 2022. She was 38. Her last days were spend just the way she wanted - surrounded by the love of her family and many friends in the comfort of her home.

Samantha was born in Athens on September 27, 1983, daughter of Howell James Westbrook and Teresa Lynn Hill, and enjoyed spending a lot of her time with her grandparents, Elvis and Brenda Epps Hill. Upon graduation in 2002, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps where she served her country faithfully. After being discharged, she moved to Elberton and it wasn’t long before she met and fell in love with Russell Lee Rucker.

She and Russ were married in October of 2007 and became the proud parents of three amazing kids: Samuel Lee, Rilee Mason, and Roslynn Gail.

She soon joined the family business, Rucker Trucking, where she worked as secretary. Samantha later pursued her passion of aesthetics and founded Bella Roz Day Spa. She loved her clients as family and was loved dearly by them in return.

Always holding true to her servant’s heart, Samantha continuously looked for ways to make the world a better place. This led her to run for and be elected to the District 3 seat of the Elbert County Board of Education, a position she currently held. She was also a member and volunteer of Jim Ree African American Museum, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Samantha held strong to her faith and Jesus’ promises. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elberton and enjoyed her time as a youth leader and a member of the Altar Guild. Her home was always open to anyone in need - whether it a house full of children or a stray dog that needed a fresh meal. Samantha’s love for the Atlanta Braves Baseball team was second only to her love of the beach. She felt her soul was most at home while at the ocean.

Of all of Samantha’s many hats in life, “Mom” was the one she wore most proudly. Her biggest wish is for her children to always know how much she loved and cared for them, and that she will continue to do so from Heaven’s shore.

She leaves to cherish wonderful memories: her husband, Russ; children: Samuel, Rilee, and Roslynn; parents, Howell Westbrook and Lynn (Greg) Davis; grandmother, Brenda Hill; sister-in-law, Sonya and Jim Hulme; brother-in-law, Rod and Jenny Rucker; siblings: Frisco Bales, Evan Elgin, Michelle Westbrook, Matthew Westbrook, William Westbrook, Baxter Davis, and Hannah Davis; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Rather than mourn her death, Samantha was adamant that we celebrate her life. Bright colors and beach clothing are requested to be worn, and please absolutely no black. Samantha’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, at 4:00p.m. in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church of Elberton with the Rev. Jim McCollough officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the church Cross & Flame Building. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Flowers are accepted and if desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church of Elberton Building Fund, 132 E. Church Street, Elberton, GA 30635.

“Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die” -John 11:25-26 Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Samantha Rose Westbrook Rucker. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samantha, please visit our floral store.

Published by Berry Funeral Home & Crematory on Jul. 2, 2022.

